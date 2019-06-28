Politics

Illinois gas tax set to double Monday as Governor JB Pritzker expected to sign infrastructure bill

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will sign several bills Friday, including one funding infrastructure work by doubling the gas tax.

Governor Pritzker will sign the bills as he travels around the state Friday.

Starting Monday, the state's $.019-per-gallon fuel tax will double to $0.38 per-gallon gallon that can be even higher in Cook County.

The cigarette tax will go up by one dollar from $1.98 a pack to $2.98 a pack and e-cigarettes will be taxed at a rate of 15 percent.

The governor will also sign a $45 billion spending plan to upgrade roads, bridges, parks and university buildings statewide, paid for by revenue from the new gas and cigarette taxes and expanded gambling.

Come January, even more increases will take effect, including an increased daily and monthly tax on garage and lot parking, higher license plate fees and higher costs for electric vehicles.

Governor Pritzker will also visit proposed sites of new casinos Friday. He will start his day signing these bills in East St. Louis and end it in Chicago.
