Illinois Primary Election: Amid coronavirus concerns, voters head to polls with 105 COVID-19 cases in IL

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, people in Illinois head to the polls Tuesday for the primary election.

The Illinois Primary comes as the number of confirmed cases in the state has reached 105. Many people may be scared away from the polls, but the election is going on as planned.

At one North Side precinct, the voting booths have been set up, with voting set to get underway at 6 a.m.

Chicago election officials are bracing for a very challenging Election Day with election judges continuing to quit.

Meanwhile Monday, voters packed early voting sites, creating concerns about social distancing.

There have been recent signs of tension between the Chicago Board of Elections and the Governor JB Pritzker's Office about whether the election should have been delayed.

The governor made it clear Sunday it wouldn't be canceled, despite his own mandate to cancel any gathering of 50 people or more.

"Our elected leaders are telling people not to congregate and to practice social distancing and one way to do that is staying at home. And that could result in people not coming out to vote as high as they usually do on Tuesday," Democratic political consultant Tom Bowen said.

Voter turnout for the election remains to be seen. Election officials haven't put a number on it but say in the past few days many election judges have canceled.

Normally the Chicago Board of Elections would have 100-150 election judges on standby, but with so many having quit they've now arranged for 600 judges to be on standby for precincts that need help.

They have been encouraging healthy people under 60 who have not traveled recently to help out, watch a training video and be a judge.

"Flattening the curve" refers to efforts in slowing down the spread of a virus even if it can't be stopped.



Election officials say machines will be cleaned regularly and cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer will be delivered to polling places.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
