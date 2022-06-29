Illinois election results: Delia Ramirez claims victory in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District

The new district now stretches west from Chicago into DuPage County and up to Elgin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Delia Ramirez took the stage to thunderous applause among her supporters Tuesday night in the race for the newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District race.It stretches from Chicago's northwest side all the way out to past Wheaton.Ramirez is the projected winner, according to ABC News.She reminded them of the historic nature of their win tonight saying "we just broke through a thick glass ceiling!"Ramirez had an overwhelming victory and they nearly re-drawn third district which was created to be primarily Hispanic after the 2020 redistricting.Her next closest opponent, Alderman Gil Villegas, is more moderate. He is the former union leader who drew support from unions and also had the support of former Illinois Vongressman Luis Gutierrez.However, Ramirez had the endorsement of a number of national political figures, including Bernie Sanders. Congressman Chuy Garcia also supported her.One of her most important issues is affordable housing, an issue she said she plans to work for him in Congress.