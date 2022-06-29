election results

Illinois election results: Delia Ramirez claims victory in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Delia Ramirez claims victory in Illinois' newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Delia Ramirez took the stage to thunderous applause among her supporters Tuesday night in the race for the newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District race.

It stretches from Chicago's northwest side all the way out to past Wheaton.

The new district now stretches west from Chicago into DuPage County and up to Elgin.



Ramirez is the projected winner, according to ABC News.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Click here for Illinois primary election results

She reminded them of the historic nature of their win tonight saying "we just broke through a thick glass ceiling!"

Ramirez had an overwhelming victory and they nearly re-drawn third district which was created to be primarily Hispanic after the 2020 redistricting.

Her next closest opponent, Alderman Gil Villegas, is more moderate. He is the former union leader who drew support from unions and also had the support of former Illinois Vongressman Luis Gutierrez.

RELATED: Illinois 3rd Congressional District leading candidates ready for close race in Primary election

However, Ramirez had the endorsement of a number of national political figures, including Bernie Sanders. Congressman Chuy Garcia also supported her.

One of her most important issues is affordable housing, an issue she said she plans to work for him in Congress.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagodupage countyelginillinoiselection resultsprimary electioncongressional raceelectioncongress
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION RESULTS
Jonathan Jackson wins Democratic nomination in IL 1st District: AP
Illinois Primary 2022 Election Results
Rep Mary Miller projected to win 15th District GOP race
Valencia concedes to Giannoulias in Democratic Secretary of State race
TOP STORIES
Illinois Primary 2022 Election Results
Darren Bailey wins GOP nomination for Illinois governor
Valencia concedes to Giannoulias in Democratic Secretary of State race
7 Illinois Republicans seek to replace Duckworth in Senate
Jonathan Jackson wins Democratic nomination in IL 1st District: AP
Rep. Sean Casten defeats Rep. Marie Newman in 6th District
Traffic at standstill after 1 seriously hurt in I-294 crash, ISP says
Show More
Gov. Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for 2nd term
Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort, police say
3 boys killed in fire were trapped, exit blocked by flames: CFD
Fired-up Chicago Mayor Lightfoot yells '(expletive) Clarence Thomas'
Rep Mary Miller projected to win 15th District GOP race
More TOP STORIES News