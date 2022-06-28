Illinois secretary of state candidates 2022 vie for nomination to replace Jesse White

Jesse White is retiring after 24 years as Illinois' first African American secretary of state.
On the Republican side, there are two candidates. Voters are deciding between Dan Brady and John Milhiser.
Four candidates on the Democratic ticket are hoping to replace Secretary of State Jesse White: Sidney Moore, Anna Valencia, Alexi Giannoulias and David Moore.
Illinois' outgoing secretary of state is getting a lot of attention Tuesday. Now, White is trying to put the focus on his pick, Anna Valencia, to take over.
"I'm glad to support her. I know that she's going to do a wonderful job," White said.
Valencia, who is currently Chicago's city clerk, is running for the statewide office for the first time. She said she was motived to go into politics after the election of Donald Trump.
Prior to taking office for city clerk in 2017, Valencia worked on campaigns, including Sen. Dick Durbin and Congressman Mike Quigley.
"I'm going to make him proud. I'm going to break history as the first woman, Latina mom to be secretary of state here in Illinois. I'm going to build on his great foundation and make sure that we are putting people first," Valencia said.
Valencia is going into this election night with other high profile endorsements, including, Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, as well as Governor JB Pritzker.
David Moore is another of the four democrats running in the primary for secretary of state.
Now in his second term as Alderman of Chicago's 17th Ward, he grew up in the Robert Taylor Homes and is now an Englewood resident who began his career in accounting before jumping into politics.
"I want to make sure we are modernizing that office, bringing things like digital license plates to cut down on this carjacking, give seniors discounts; and I was the first one in this race to create 122 youth engagement officers," Moore said.
Alexi Giannoulias is also running.
He is the CEO and founder of a company that invests in start-ups. With a degree in economics and law degree, he became the the state's youngest treasurer at age 30. What followed was a career in the private, as well as public sectors, including an unsuccessful run for U.S. senator in 2010.
He credits the mentorship of former President Barack Obama for his interest in politics. He gained the democratice nomination for sentate but lost to Mark Kirk in the general election.
"We have an incredibly, incredibly important election. There is so much going on, everyone needs to come out and vote," Giannoulias said. "I'm excited about the secretary of state's office race. We are going to modernize it, fight for voting rights, so everyone please come out and vote."
The fourth candidate is Sydney Moore. We reached out to him but did not hear back from him in time for this report.