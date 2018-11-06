JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner make final push in Illinois gubernatorial race

MORE MIDTERMS COVERAGE

The gubernatorial contest between incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner and Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker is the biggest race in Illinois.The race will be remembered for the incredible amount of money and the slew of negative ads that have characterized it from the beginning.Ultimately, what matters is what the voters say. With that knowledge, Pritzker and Rauner made a final push on Election Day.Governor Rauner and first lady Diana had only one campaign stop Tuesday morning, at their polling place in Winnetka.They were making sure to do their part after all the reminders the governor has made to others about the importance of voting.While Rauner was not personally stumping for last minute votes, the campaign was still churning behind the scenes."Well we're certainly making phone calls and we're reminding everybody get out and vote. Very important, this is it, this is Election Day, this will determine so much of our future. Whether our districts get gerrymandered after the 2020 census, whether we have a huge income tax hike, so much is on the line in this race," Rauner said.Pritzker, by comparison, had 10 stops on his schedule Tuesday, most at commuter stations around the city.At lunchtime he took part in the time-honored Election Day tradition of stopping by Manny's Deli in the South Loop. He was joined by the "who's who" of Chicago and Illinois politicians.Pritzker said he could smell victory in the air."Well we feel pretty good, it looks like a lot of people are voting and that's an important thing. We know that there's a real hunger across the state and across Cook County for change. People are tired of Bruce Rauner and his failure to get anything done. And together this team is going to make sure that Illinois sets itself on the right path," Pritzker said.The mood at Prtizker's event was very upbeat. By contrast, the governor appeared subdued after voting.