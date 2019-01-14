EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5036351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you should know about JB Pritzker before he is sworn in as the 43rd governor of Illinois on Monday, January 14.

It has been a privilege to serve the people of Illinois as Governor. I am so grateful for the opportunity. I pray the new administration will build on the challenges we met to conquer the challenges that remain. May our future be bright and may God bless our great state. — Governor Rauner (@GovRauner) January 14, 2019

JB Pritzker became the new governor of Illinois Monday.The billionaire businessman comes to power with Democratic majorities backing him in both the state house and senate.Sunday night was full of celebrations, not just for governor elect Pritzker, but for other state offices as well. Monday morning is all about ceremony.The day started at First Presbyterian Church in Springfield with an interfaith ceremony.Before the swearing-in of Governor-elect Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor-elect Juliana Stratton, they will take the oath of office with a super majority at the state capitol where Democrats now fully control the state legislature.Pritzker campaigned with some bold promises, including raising the minimum wage, and legalizing recreational marijuana and sports betting.For the most part, Pritzker and Democrats won't need Republicans to try and push through their agenda, but nevertheless, Inauguration Day is beginning with good faith promises of bipartisanship."I'm a Democrat, I'm a progressive, I'm gonna make sure that our agenda is enacted, but I also want to listen to the Republicans, their good ideas and make sure that those, the good ones, are incorporated in our policies," Pritzker said."I think there definitely will be an end to the honeymoon period, but I believe there's a real commitment to working together, talking to Republicans and Democrats, because our problems are too big for one party to solve themselves," said State Treasurer Mike Frerichs.Pritzker's first draft for a budget proposal is due in a month.Meanwhile, outgoing Governor Bruce Rauner tweeted Monday morning that, "It has been a privilege to serve the people of Illinois as Governor."