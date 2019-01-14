POLITICS

JB Pritzker sworn in as 43rd governor of Illinois

JB Pritzker was sworn in as Illinois' 43rd governor.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
JB Pritzker became the new governor of Illinois Monday.

The billionaire businessman comes to power with Democratic majorities backing him in both the state house and senate.

JB Pritzker: 7 things to know about Illinois' next governor
Here's what you should know about JB Pritzker before he is sworn in as the 43rd governor of Illinois on Monday, January 14.



Sunday night was full of celebrations, not just for governor elect Pritzker, but for other state offices as well. Monday morning is all about ceremony.

The day started at First Presbyterian Church in Springfield with an interfaith ceremony.

WATCH: Governor-elect JB Pritzker speaks with ABC7 Eyewitness News ahead of interfaith ceremony
Liz Nagy got an exclusive interview with JB Pritzker just before he was sworn in as governor.



Before the swearing-in of Governor-elect Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor-elect Juliana Stratton, they will take the oath of office with a super majority at the state capitol where Democrats now fully control the state legislature.

WATCH: Juliana Stratton sworn in as lieutenant governor
Juliana Stratton made history Monday as she was sworn in as lieutenant governor. She is the first black woman to hold the office.



Pritzker campaigned with some bold promises, including raising the minimum wage, and legalizing recreational marijuana and sports betting.

For the most part, Pritzker and Democrats won't need Republicans to try and push through their agenda, but nevertheless, Inauguration Day is beginning with good faith promises of bipartisanship.

Political correspondent Craig Wall spoke with state representatives ahead of JB Pritzker's inauguration as Illinois' 43rd governor.



"I'm a Democrat, I'm a progressive, I'm gonna make sure that our agenda is enacted, but I also want to listen to the Republicans, their good ideas and make sure that those, the good ones, are incorporated in our policies," Pritzker said.

WATCH: LOOK BACK AT GOV. RAUNER'S TENURE
A look back at the tenure of Gov. Bruce Rauner.


"I think there definitely will be an end to the honeymoon period, but I believe there's a real commitment to working together, talking to Republicans and Democrats, because our problems are too big for one party to solve themselves," said State Treasurer Mike Frerichs.

Pritzker's first draft for a budget proposal is due in a month.

Meanwhile, outgoing Governor Bruce Rauner tweeted Monday morning that, "It has been a privilege to serve the people of Illinois as Governor."

