Joe Biden cancels appearance at Illinois State Fair due to illness

FILE- In this April 19, 2017, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden attends the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
Former vice president Joe Biden canceled his keynote speech at Democrats' Day at the Illinois State Fair due to illness, according to the Illinois Democratic Party.

"Everyone who knows Vice President Biden knows that he gives our party and our country his all, but unfortunately he is sick and is under doctor's orders not to travel," said Doug House, president of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs' Association.

House added that they hope he gets well soon.

House said the event will continue without Biden and said the group is "excited for what will be the largest brunch in our history and look forward to hearing from our incredible slate of Democratic leaders who are ready to energize our party and lead us to victory up and down the ticket this November."
