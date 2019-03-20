CHICAGO (WLS) -- The divorce is getting ugly between Alderman Ricardo Munoz (22nd Ward) and his wife, now that a judge has ordered Munoz to stay away from his family's home.
The two sides were in court Wednesday morning where Betty Munoz asked for that order of protection.
RELATED: Alderman Munoz silent, wife speaks again about abuse
Mrs. Munoz told a judge the alderman has stopped making mortgage and car payments.
She filed for divorce back in January following domestic violence allegations on New Year's Eve. Police said Munoz got into a verbal argument with his wife and it escalated and became physical.
RELATED: https://abc7chicago.com/alderman-munoz-arrested-for-domestic-violence-incident-police-say/5004762/
In January, Munoz pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. Following the incident, Munoz check himself into a rehabilitation facility in January.
RELATED: https://abc7chicago.com/ald-munoz-enters-rehab;-opponents-call-for-resignation-after-domestic-violence-arrest/5042814/
A bench trial has been set for May 15th.
Judge orders Ald. Ricardo Munoz to stay away from family home
TOP STORIES
Show More