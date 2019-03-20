Politics

Judge orders Ald. Ricardo Munoz to stay away from family home

EMBED <>More Videos

Alderman Ricardo Munoz ordered to stay away from family home after his wife files for an order of protection.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The divorce is getting ugly between Alderman Ricardo Munoz (22nd Ward) and his wife, now that a judge has ordered Munoz to stay away from his family's home.

The two sides were in court Wednesday morning where Betty Munoz asked for that order of protection.

RELATED: Alderman Munoz silent, wife speaks again about abuse

Mrs. Munoz told a judge the alderman has stopped making mortgage and car payments.

She filed for divorce back in January following domestic violence allegations on New Year's Eve. Police said Munoz got into a verbal argument with his wife and it escalated and became physical.

RELATED: https://abc7chicago.com/alderman-munoz-arrested-for-domestic-violence-incident-police-say/5004762/

In January, Munoz pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. Following the incident, Munoz check himself into a rehabilitation facility in January.

RELATED: https://abc7chicago.com/ald-munoz-enters-rehab;-opponents-call-for-resignation-after-domestic-violence-arrest/5042814/

A bench trial has been set for May 15th.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicschicagodivorcepoliticsdomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Floyd Brown pleads not guilty in deputy shooting death
Lollapalooza 2019 lineup revealed: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to play festival
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in woman's yard
WATCH LIVE: Lawyers to release list of Illinois Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct
Bride discovers secret message from late mom on wedding shoes
City breaks ground on $1.2B O'Hare terminal expansion
ISP making changes to address DNA processing delays
Show More
2 wounded in Uptown shooting
Woman calls 911 after ShopRite racist rant, uses more racial slurs
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
Scammers impersonate Walmart employees, target your receipt
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
More TOP STORIES News