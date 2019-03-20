Judge orders Ald. Ricardo Munoz to stay away from family home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The divorce is getting ugly between Alderman Ricardo Munoz (22nd Ward) and his wife, now that a judge has ordered Munoz to stay away from his family's home.The two sides were in court Wednesday morning where Betty Munoz asked for that order of protection.Mrs. Munoz told a judge the alderman has stopped making mortgage and car payments.She filed for divorce back in January following domestic violence allegations on New Year's Eve. Police said Munoz got into a verbal argument with his wife and it escalated and became physical.In January, Munoz pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. Following the incident, Munoz check himself into a rehabilitation facility in January.A bench trial has been set for May 15th.