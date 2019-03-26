Chicago mayoral race: Lightfoot, Preckwinkle comment on Smollett case after FOX debate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayoral candidates Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle faced off again Tuesday during a debate at FOX32.
The day's major news story, prosecutors' decision to drop charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, raised a lot of questions for both candidates.
"There's so much we don't know," Lightfoot said. "I would urge the state's attorney's office to give a fulsome discussion as to why they dropped these charges."
"I don't frankly know the particulars," Preckwinkle said. "I'm not a lawyer and I'm not the state's attorney. So I look forward to the explanation from the state's attorney about why this decision was made."
Joe Magats, the first assistant state's attorney, took over the case when his boss, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, recused herself from the probe after it surfaced that she had been in touch with Smollett's family.
Magats said the decision to drop the charges did not exonerate Smollett, but that his office determined the decision was made in the best interest of justice.
Preckwinkle was asked about how Tuesday's developments might impact hers or Foxx's political prospects, as Foxx previously served as Preckwinkle's chief of staff.
"I'm not gonna speculate on how this decision is gonna impact anybody's political careers," she said. "The state's attorney, I'm sure, will have further comments and I look forward to those further comments."
Lightfoot said Mayor Emanuel's characterization of the decision as a "whitewash of justice" was unfair, but she was troubled by the decision to seal criminal records related to the case.
"The state's attorney, First Deputy Magats, has to come forward and provide a much more fulsome explanation so that people have confidence that there isn't anything untoward that happened. That they were really calling balls and strikes," Lightfoot said. "And if there's an issue with the evidence, put it out there and talk about it."
