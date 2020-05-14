Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot reveals what city needs to do to enter next phase of reopening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6164409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot's detailed the city's five-phase "Protecting Chicago" reopening plan Friday.

Essential workers go to work; everyone else works from home

Stay at home and limit going out to essential activities only

Physically distance from anyone you do not live with, especially vulnerable friends and family

Essential workers go to work; everyone else works from home

Stay at home as much as possible

Wear a face covering while outside your home

Physically distance from anyone you do not live with, especially vulnerable friends and family

Non-essential workers begin to return to work in a phased way

Select businesses, non-profits, city entities open with demonstrated, appropriate protections for workers and customers

When meeting others, physically distance and wear a face covering

Non-business, social gatherings limited to less than 10 persons

Phased, limited public amenities begin to open

Stay at home if you feel ill or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19

Continue to physically distance from vulnerable populations

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional business and capacity restrictions are lifted with appropriate safeguards

Additional public amenities open

Continue to wear face covering and physically distance

Continue to distance and allow vulnerable residents to shelter

Get tested if you have symptoms or think you have had COVID-19

All businesses open

Non-vulnerable individuals can resume working

Most activities resume with health safety in place

Some events can resume

Set up screenings and tests at work or with your family

Sign up for a vaccine on the COVID Coach web portal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed new details Wednesday about what it will take for the city to enter its next reopening phase.Mayor Lightfoot said the plan to reopen Chicago will be a slow and calculated process, one the city has specifically tailored to the needs of residents, with an initial focus on essential workers.The city is now preparing to reopen and expand business operations in Chicago, but with the caveat that the plan is dependent on residents complying with public health guidelines."As important as it is for us to reopen our economy and get our people back to work, the safety of our residents will always remain our priority," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "Health is what got us into this, and health is what will get us out."In a virtual speech to the Economic Club of Chicago Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Lightfoot offered more details into the five-phase plan to reopen the city."Reopening will be like slowly turning on a dimmer - not flipping a light-switch," she explained.According to the city's "Protecting Chicago Framework" plan, we are in Phase Two. Before Chicago can move into Phase Three, which will include the reopening of industries like construction and manufacturing, the city will need to see a steady decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."The more stable our public health is, the more stable our reopening will be," Lightfoot said. "And none of us want to see us taking steps back."It could still be some time before parks and public amenities open and the mayor said the city is still coming up with a plan to reopen retail, restaurants and personal services to residents."We also know these have been some of the hardest hit industries," Lightfoot said. "While these industries are higher risk, we believe we can find creative ways in which we can bring some of this activity back in safely sooner rather than later."Mayor Lightfoot also warned the city could still be managing outbreaks over the next six to 12 months so the public's attention to the stay-at-home order and social distancing will be key to moving forward.The plan is organized into five phases, like the state's "Restore Illinois." Lightfoot and Chicago Public Health officials said the framework will advise Chicagoans on how to safely exit from shelter-in-place, while continue to prioritize the health of vulnerable residents."Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we have been committed to basing our decisions on the science and data related to this disease and communicating our actions to the public in an open and transparent way," Lightfoot said.The "Protecting Chicago" framework comprises five phases, and Chicago has already transitioned from phase one (Strict Stay-at-Home) to phase two (Stay-at-Home):- Limit the amount of contact with others; goal is to limit interactions to rapidly slow the spread of COVID-19- Guard against unsafe interactions with others; goal is to continue flattening the curve while safely being outside- Strict physical distancing with some businesses opening; goal is to thoughtfully begin to reopen Chicago safely- Continued staggered reopening into a new normal; goal is to further reopen Chicago while ensuring the safety of residents- Continue to protect vulnerable populations; goal is to continue to maintain safety until COVID-19 is contained