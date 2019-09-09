Politics

Longtime Congressman Danny Davis seeks reelection

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A longtime lawmaker from Cook County plans to run for reelection.

Democratic Congressman Danny Davis announced his plans to run again Sunday at his campaign office on Chicago's West Side.

"There is hope for America, and we run for the future," Davis said. "Not for yesterday, but for tomorrow."

Davis, who turned 78 on Friday, has represented Illinois' 7th Congressional District since 1997. The district covers part of Cook County, including areas of Chicago and several suburbs.
