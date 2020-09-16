lyft

Lyft, Divvy to offer discounted rides to polls, ballot boxes on Nov. 3

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lyft announced it is offering free or discounted rides to voting locations and ballot drop boxes on Election Day.

The offer includes Lyft vehicles and Divvy bikes.

To get the discount, use the code 2020VOTE on Tuesday, November 3 to receive discounted rides (50% off one ride up to $10) to any polling location or dropbox.

Vote 2020: Illinois prepares for onslaught of mail-in votes, ensuring safety for in-person voting

Free rides to the polls will be available in underserved communities through "Lyft Up" non-profit partners including the National Federation of the Blind, Student Veterans of America and Black Women's Roundtable.

Vote by mail: How to request a ballot for mail-in voting, and more

Lyft is also partnering with National Disability Rights Network to help distribute ride credits to individuals with disabilities, including WAV users in Chicago.
