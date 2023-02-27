Chicago's O'Hare Airport changed rideshare pickups for Terminal 5, with Uber and Lyft passengers now needing to go to Terminal 2.

O'Hare Airport rideshare changes for Terminal 5 take effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are changes for passengers this week at O'Hare International Airport.

As of Monday, people flying into Terminal 5 will have to go to Terminal 2 using the Airport Transit System (ATS) to connect with rideshare drivers.

The Chicago Department of Aviation hopes this reduces congestion in the lower level arrival lanes.

Taxi stands and black car pick up areas are not affected, and rideshare drivers can still drop off departing passengers at all terminals.

Terminal 5 also services flights from Southwest and Delta airlines.

Officials said the ATS ride takes about five minutes and is available 24 hours a day.

The other big change comes Wednesday, when bus service resumes between Terminal 5 and Terminals 1 and 3.

This will simplify layovers for passengers who arrive on a flight into Terminals 1, 2, and 3 and connect to a flight that departs from Terminal 5, or vice versa.

The bus service was suspended in March 2020 due to COVID and Terminal 5 construction.