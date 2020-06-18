Mayor Lightfoot responds to controversial CTU tweet depicting her as CPD officer surrounded by Scooby Doo characters

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded Thursday to a controversial tweet from the Chicago Teachers Union.Mayor Lightfoot said she hasn't actually seen the tweet but she says it has been described to her and believes it's racist.The Chicago Teacher's Union tweeted out a cartoon Wednesday of Mayor Lightfoot dressed in a police uniform surrounded by a group of characters from Scooby Doo holding a police officer mask The all white characters appear to be unhappy and it's captioned with calls to defund the police and remove officers from schools."It's certainly disappointing when a group that professes to be educators, people who are in our classrooms teaching our young people would engage in these kids of rally deeply offensive and disappointing tactics, it's concerning to me because our young people are always watching our leaders," Lightfoot said.The mayor added that the more the CTU engages in this kind of thing, the less relevant they are to important narratives in the city. She said this is borrowing from the right wing playbook and it stoops very low.The CTU and the artist behind the image stand by the tweet and continue to call on the mayor to defund police.CTU spokesman Chris Geovannis released a statement saying