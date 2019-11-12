Mayor Lori Lightfoot heading to Springfield to push for rework of tax formula for Chicago casino

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot heads to Springfield Tuesday as she works on getting a casino for Chicago.
Mayor Lightfoot wants lawmakers to change the tax formula, to make the city more attractive to casino owners. The gaming bill that authorized a Chicago casino established a 72 percent tax rate.
A key lawmaker on gambling legislation tells ABC7 he is working with Lightfoot to change the bill.
The fall veto session wraps up this week.
