Politics

Mayor Lori Lightfoot heading to Springfield to push for rework of tax formula for Chicago casino

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot heads to Springfield Tuesday as she works on getting a casino for Chicago.

Mayor Lightfoot wants lawmakers to change the tax formula, to make the city more attractive to casino owners. The gaming bill that authorized a Chicago casino established a 72 percent tax rate.

RELATED: Lawmakers look to rework gaming law for financially feasible Chicago casino

A key lawmaker on gambling legislation tells ABC7 he is working with Lightfoot to change the bill.

The fall veto session wraps up this week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagospringfieldcasinolegislationlori lightfoottaxesgambling
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Potentially record cold moves in
Straw purchases fuel Chicago gun violence, drug cartel mayhem
Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, critically injured in County Club Hills
Disney+ streaming service goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Aurora officers return to duty after Henry Pratt mass shooting
World's largest Starbucks opens on Magnificent Mile Friday
Chicago AccuWeather: Potentially record cold Tuesday, with frigid wind chills
Show More
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Marine surprises family at Schaumburg school Veterans Day concert
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 9: dance-by-dance recap
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for cold weather
Some Illinois gun owners vexed trying to renew state firearm cards
More TOP STORIES News