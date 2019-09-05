Mayor Lori Lightfoot holds first budget town hall meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot held her first budget town hall meeting in Chicago Wednesday as she works to fill the city's $838 million budget gap.The event began a little after 6 p.m. at the Copernicus Center on the Northwest Side and Lightfoot gave some opening remarks. The goal is to hear directly from residents as the city faces its financial crisis.The public forum came about a week after Lightfoot gave her State of the City address and identified an $838 million budget deficit for 2020.The mayor said she would turn to Springfield to try to overhaul the city's pension system, and ask downstate lawmakers for help to create a new tax structure for a Chicago casino in order to attract investors.But that could be a heavy lift, and if those efforts fail many fear a property tax hike."Concerned about raising taxes, property taxes or anything else, water taxes. Anything to do with the city, I'm concerned about, but we have to get the budget in control," said Eva Skowronski, Northwest Side resident."We've been getting a flood of suggestions on what to do, suggestions about revenue, suggestions about efficiencies. So I'm excited that people are engaged," Lightfoot said.Wednesday's town hall meeting goes until 8 p.m. and is the first of four in September, before the mayor gives her full budget address in mid-October.The rest of the town halls will be held:Saturday, September 14 from 9 to 11 a.m.Roberto Clemente High School, 1147 North Western AvenueThursday, September 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.Southeast United Methodist Youth and Community Center (The Zone), 11731 South Avenue OWednesday, September 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.Linblom Math and Science Academy, 6130 South Wolcott Avenue