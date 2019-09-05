Politics

Mayor Lori Lightfoot holds first budget town hall meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot held her first budget town hall meeting in Chicago Wednesday as she works to fill the city's $838 million budget gap.

The event began a little after 6 p.m. at the Copernicus Center on the Northwest Side and Lightfoot gave some opening remarks. The goal is to hear directly from residents as the city faces its financial crisis.

The public forum came about a week after Lightfoot gave her State of the City address and identified an $838 million budget deficit for 2020.

The mayor said she would turn to Springfield to try to overhaul the city's pension system, and ask downstate lawmakers for help to create a new tax structure for a Chicago casino in order to attract investors.

But that could be a heavy lift, and if those efforts fail many fear a property tax hike.

"Concerned about raising taxes, property taxes or anything else, water taxes. Anything to do with the city, I'm concerned about, but we have to get the budget in control," said Eva Skowronski, Northwest Side resident.

"We've been getting a flood of suggestions on what to do, suggestions about revenue, suggestions about efficiencies. So I'm excited that people are engaged," Lightfoot said.

Wednesday's town hall meeting goes until 8 p.m. and is the first of four in September, before the mayor gives her full budget address in mid-October.

The rest of the town halls will be held:

Saturday, September 14 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Roberto Clemente High School, 1147 North Western Avenue

Thursday, September 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Southeast United Methodist Youth and Community Center (The Zone), 11731 South Avenue O

Wednesday, September 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Linblom Math and Science Academy, 6130 South Wolcott Avenue
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagojefferson parkbudgetlori lightfoottaxestown hall meeting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot's Twitter spat with Sen. Cruz over Chicago crime continues
EF-1 tornado touches down near Waukegan, NWS confirms
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Indiana Toll Road reopens police chase, 3 in custody
Naperville City Council votes to not allow sale of recreational marijuana
Parents upset over sentencing of boy who fatally shot son in Englewood
Chicago Bears season opener marks 95th anniversary of Soldier Field
Show More
Aaron Schock officially off federal hook, could run for office
NFL celebrates 100 years with Bears, Packers
Stepmother charged after girl's body found in shed behind home
Vaping illness epidemic has IL advocates, lawmakers considering possible ban
Smollett lawyers: Actor unaware alleged attack would trigger 'extensive investigation'
More TOP STORIES News