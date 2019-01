Illinois Comptroller and Chicago mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza has donated $141,000 she received from Alderman Danny Solis to a veterans' group in Englewood.The donation comes after the revelation that Solis secretly recorded Alderman Ed Burke , who has been charged with attempted extortion. A source familiar with the investigation told ABC7 that the FBI began investigating Solis in 2014 and 2015 for allegations he was misusing campaign funds for personal use.Mendoza received the $141,000 from Alderman Solis and organizations that were at one time connected to his sister, Patty. Mendoza made the donation to the Montford Point Marines. In a statement Thursday, Mendoza called on fellow mayoral candidate, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, to donate $116,000 she received from Ed Burke.Mendoza's statement said,