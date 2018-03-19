POLITICS

Monday is final day for early voting before Tuesday's Illinois primary

Monday is the last day to vote early before Tuesday?s Illinois primary. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Monday is the final day for early voting before the Illinois primary Tuesday.

So far, voter turnout is higher than normal for mid-term election primaries.

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, the 2014 primary had 36,113 early voters and the 2010 primary had 45,013. In 2018, there have been 85,892 early voters in Chicago as of Sunday night.

In Cook County Monday morning, 92,000 people had voted early, with that number expected to reach 100,000 by the end of the day. Officials said it is a record early voting turnout for a gubernatorial primary election.

A record 1.5 million suburban Cook County residents are registered to vote. The Board of Elections commissioners have already seen the highest number of vote by mail ballots at 42,000.

To ensure a fraud-free election, Cook County Clerk David Orr says hundreds of investigators will be roaming all of the voting spots

"We know that the hackers are out there. We work with Homeland Security, FBI almost every day. In fact, they'll be in here on Election Day. We know what happened with the state board of elections. Fortunately, we did not have that problem, but the hackers are out there," Orr said.

Polls open on Election Day Tuesday at 6 a.m.

For more information on voting, visit our Voter Information guide and visit our Meet the Candidates page for information on the candidates.
