More early voting sites to open Monday for Chicago, suburban elections

Early voting for the February 26 election opens Monday in Chicago, Cook County and Lake County.

More early voting locations will open this week for the Chicago municipal election and several suburban elections ahead of the Feb. 26 election.

Voters in Chicago will cast their ballots for the city's next mayor. Starting Monday, the Loop Super Site and 50 ward locations will be open for early voting.
Early voting will emain open until February 25. The Loop Super Site on West Washington Street has been open since Jan. 29.

For a full list of early voting sites in Chicago, click here.

For suburban early voting sites in Cook County, click here. Lake County early voting sites can be found here.
