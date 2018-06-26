POLITICS

Muslim groups denounce Supreme Court decision upholding Trump's travel ban

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exce (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

Outside the court protesters chanted "No ban, no wall!" after the ruling came down, and what followed was a firestorm of criticism from opponents of the travel ban.

"It is a dark day in our country's history when a majority of the Supreme Court uphold the discriminatory travel ban that was promulgated by a president who revels in bigotry and division," said Coleen Connell, executive director of ACLU Illinois.

President Trump, at a White House meeting to discuss building the border wall, called the ruling a vindication.

"A tremendous victory for the American people and for our constitution, it is a great victory for our constitution, we have to be tough and we have to be safe and we have to be secure," President Trump said.

A Syrian-American, living in Chicago, called the Court's decision hypocritical and talked of the personal impact of the ban.

"Last year on April 4, 2017, we lost eleven members of our family, including two pregnant women with babies inside their wombs, to a bombing done by the Assad regime. My family is prevented from coming into the United States because of this ban," said Amal Kassir.

The majority opinion, which did not take into consideration Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric, has legal experts split.

"Justice Roberts' decision, which blatantly ignores the fact that this was a case about religious bigotry and discrimination and instead focuses on the issue of executive power when it comes to national security issues," said Azam Nizamuddin, president of the Muslim Bar Association of Chicago.

"What the court said, this executive order, it looks legal, it would be legal if another President had enacted it, and we can't assume that we know that Donald Trump is really doing this for some ulterior bigoted purpose. 28 If it looks valid, sounds valid, it's valid," said Eugene Kontorovich, Northwestern University law professor

Muslim groups said they would continue to fight the ban and do what they could to help families bring their loved ones to America.
