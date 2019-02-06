POLITICS

Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking

EMBED </>More Videos

What was your take on the Speaker of the House's clap?

WASHINGTON D.C. --
The complicated dynamic between between Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on full display during the State of the Union address.

The president was surrounded by symbols of his emboldened political opposition. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was praised by Democrats for her hard-line negotiating during the shutdown, sat behind Trump as he spoke.

RELATED: President Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to reject 'the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution' Tuesday night.



After Trump called for an end to 'revenge politics' between Democrats and Republicans, Pelosi suddenly became more animated with a clap that has the internet talking.

RELATED: FACT CHECK: Trump's 2019 State of the Union address
EMBED More News Videos

"All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before."

RELATED: Women in white: Democrat solidarity stands out at State of Union
EMBED More News Videos

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of women Democrats are wearing white to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnancy pelosiPresident Donald Trumpstate of the unionWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
SOTU guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
More Politics
Top Stories
Ice storm creates slick roads across area
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Man, 18, fatally shot with baby inside car in Markham
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase along CT road
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Wednesday with evening rain
Surveillance images released of suspect in Pink Line robberies
VIDEO: Valet saves woman from mugging suspect
Show More
Patient being tested for Ebola at Pa. hospital
Man, 25, charged in Chicago Ridge crash that killed teen
Barbie campers recalled due to injury hazard
More News