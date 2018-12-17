Of the items originating in the House of Representatives, 834 bills passed the chamber.



For bills starting in the Illinois Senate, 867 initiatives were approved and forwarded to the House.



1,268 pieces of legislation passed both houses of the Illinois General Assembly.



1,044 bills were approved by the Governor.



135 initiatives were vetoed by the Governor.



50 vetoed items were overridden by lawmakers, rejecting the Governor's objections.



January 1, 2019 is the effective date for more than 200 new Illinois laws. The Senate Democrats recently published their list of new and interesting laws that take effect in 2019.Among the measures that go into effect Jan. 1, are laws regarding car seats, carnivals, cats and more.On January 1,2019, 253 new laws will be added to Illinois' list of statutes. These new regulations are reflective of the efforts of the 100th General Assembly, which met during the Land of Lincoln's bicentennial year.During the two-year-long 100th General Assembly, 9,646 pieces of legislation have been filed. 5,998 items originated in the 118-member Illinois House, and 3,648 started in the 59-member Senate.Some facts regarding the legislative initiatives of the 100th GA:The effective date of new laws can vary. Some legislation designates that the new regulations begin immediately upon becoming law. In other cases, legislation is date-specific, including the start of a new fiscal year or calendar year.Among the 253 new laws taking effect on January 1, 2019, here are 10 new initiatives added to Illinois' law books.1. Look back for safety: It's a fact: Rear-facing child seats offer greater protection. Beginning Jan. 1, toddlers age 2 and younger must be in one. HB 43772. Active shooter safety drills: Every Illinois school must conduct at least one law enforcement- led active shooter safety drill a year. #2 SB 23503. Taking work with you: If your boss requires you to use your personal phone or computer for work, your boss needs to have a reimbursement policy. #3SB 29994. Does the Tilt-a-Whirl operator have a criminal past? To increase public safety, carnival companies must conduct criminal background checks of all employees.The new law is in response to a murder in Farmer City by carnival workers. #4SB 32405. Helping threatened pets: Police can take temporary custody of dogs and cats exposed to weather conditions likely to result in injury or death. #5SB 22706. #MeToo protections expanded: Companies that wish to do business with state government must have policies on how they address sexual harassment complaints. Same goes for companies in the EDGE tax credit program. #6SB 4057. Anti-social media: Stalking laws expand to include unwanted messages sent and received through social media apps.The new law also allows businesses, places of worship and schools to seek restraining orders against stalkers. SB 34118. Hunting wardrobe: Blaze pink joins blaze orange as an official hunting color in Illinois. HB 42319. New moms have enough to deal with already: Now, nursing mothers will be excluded from jury duty at their request. #9HB 574510. Stopping gun violence before it happens: Family members or police who believe someone is a threat to themselves or others can go to court to ask a judge to temporarily remove any guns. #10HB 2354HB 00066 / Althoff, P / Butler, T / "Creates the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission Act for the centennial anniversary of the creation of Route 66" / State GovernmentHB 00489 / Althoff, P / Butler, T / Designates Dec. 3 each year as Illinois Statehood Day / State GovernmentHB 01010 / Bush, M / Greenwood, L / "Makes elected offices gender neutral, ex: committeeperson or chairperson rather than committeeman or chairman" / ElectionsHB 01190 / Sandoval, M / Currie, B / "Allows a sanitary district to combine and jointly operate the district's waterworks and sewerage system by ordinance." / Local GovernmentHB 01338 / Morrison, J / Carroll, J / "Redefines ""unused medication"" to include both liquid form and suspensions to the list of other types of unused medications" / HealthHB 01464 / Hutchinson, T / Cassidy, K / "Provides that if the court reasonably believes that a pre-trial detainee will give birth while in custody, the court shall order an alternative to custody" / Criminal LawHB 01671 / Morrison, J / Sente, C / "Requires a vehicle transporting a police dog to be equipped with a heat sensor that remotely alerts law enforcement if the vehicle reaches 85 degrees and a safety mechanism to lower the interior temperature" / Public SafetyHB 02040 / Nybo, C / Breen, P / "Allow students at Soaring Eagle Academy to be transported in a multi-function school activity bus (MFSAB) for curriculum-related school activities rather than requiring they be transported on a school bus." / TransportationHB 02063 / McConnaughay, K / Bellock, P / "Allows a victim of sex trafficking and involuntary servitude to bring a civil action against a person who pleads guilty to or is convicted of his/her trafficking, to recover actual sustained damages, court costs, and punitive damages determined by the court." / Civil LawHB 02354 / Morrison, J / Willis, K / Creates the Firearms Restraining Order Act. / Public SafetyHB 02617 / Murphy, L / Gabel, R / "Requires insurers to provide coverage for medically necessary expenses for standard fertility preservation services when a necessary medical treatment may directly or indirectly cause iatrogenic infertility to an enrollee." / HealthHB 02723 / Althoff, P / Cassidy, K / Allows an individual charged with certain crimes to petition to change their name / Criminal LawHB 03185 / Bennett, S / Ammons, C / "Expands the State Universities Civil Services Act, which establishes rules and procedures governing the employment of professional technical and support staff at Illinois public universities." / Higher EducationHB 03648 / Mulroe, J / Mitchell, C / "Requires the City of Chicago's Commission on Human Relations administrative hearing officers to be licensed attorneys in Illinois, accepting of legal precedent and impartial in cases to come before the commission." / Local GovernmentHB 03920 / Lightford, K / Ford, L / "Lowers the penalty for driving with a drivers license that was suspended for unpaid parking fines, automated camera enforcement or unpaid child support to a petty offense" / Criminal LawHB 04100 / Castro, C / Kifowit, S / Creates the Healthcare Violence Prevention Act. / Public SafetyHB 04212 / Cullerton, T / Swanson, D / "Allows for the use of the Endangered Missing Person Advisory (Silver Alert) system for any veteran who is believed to have physical or mental health conditions related to his or her service." / VeteransHB 04213 / Connelly, M / Batinick, M / "Requires that any state-owned vehicle in need of an oil change be subject to the recommendations of the vehicle's manufacturer, allowing CMS to use that information to consider policy adjustments." / State GovernmentHB 04226 / Raoul, K / Kifowit, S / "Requires the Department of Public Health, subject to appropriation, to publish and disseminate a brochure to educate the general public on the effects of concussions in children and discuss how to look for concussion warning signs in children." / HealthHB 04231 / Anderson, N / Severin, D / "Allow hunters to wear solid blaze pink colored clothing, in addition to blaze orange colored clothing, if they are hunting during either the deer or upland game bird seasons." / 2nd Amendment IssuesHB 04268 / Mulroe, J / Thapedi, A / "Expands the consumer rights brochure to include the rights of consumers under the Mechanics Lien Act." / ConsumersHB 04275 / Steans, H / Andrade, J / "Removes the contract cap of $2,500 per person for basic physical fitness services contracts." / ConsumersHB 04288 / Tracy, J / Hammond, N / "Allows all state National Guard members the protections afforded to all other branches of the military." / VeteransHB 04309 / Bush, M / Jimenez, S / "Creates the Frail Individual Family Visitation Act allowing people to petition courts for visitation when a caregiver has refused to let them see their frail family member and requires caregivers to notify the individuals family of hospitalizations and relocations" / HealthHB 04332 / Cullerton, T / Swanson, D / "Allows an identification card issued under the federal Veterans Identification Card Act of 2015 to be an acceptable form of proof required to verify an applicant for a veterans designation on his or her Identification Card or license." / VeteransHB 04340 / Connelly, M / Wheeler, B / "Requires massage establishments, organizers of public events that require a permit, and all primary and secondary schools to post notices informing employees and other members of the public of a helpline to assist any person who is subject to human trafficking" / Human ServicesHB 04345 / Martinez, I / Jones, T / "Designates the third Friday of May every year as First Responder Mental Health Awareness Day"" in Illinois." / Public SafetyHB 04348 / Munoz, A / Connor, J / "Makes several changes to the Missing Persons Identification Act with regard to law enforcement assisting with the identification of human remains." / Public SafetyHB 04377 / Hastings, M / Welch, E / "Requires any child under the age of 2 years old to be properly secured in a rear- facing child restraint system." / Public SafetyHB 04392 / Mulroe, J / McAuliffe, M / "Requires every provider of mammography services to notify a patient if they have dense breast tissue." / HealthHB 04395 / Barickman, J / Hays, C / "Allows a candidate for elective office who is required to file a statement of economic interests in relation to his or her candidacy to use the Internet to file said statement." / ElectionsHB 04428 / Althoff, P / Meier, C / "Requires that DPH or the enforcing agency shall provide a dairy farm with a paper copy of the dairy farms inspection report at the time of inspection." / HealthHB 04440 / Mulroe, J / Gabel, R / "Requires the Department of Public Health to provide all nursing home facilities with educational information on all vaccines recommended by the CDC." / HealthHB 04472 / Curran, J / Stewart, B / "Prohibits an out-of-state driver from operating a vehicle without insurance. The operator of the vehicle must keep proof of insurance within the vehicle at all times" / TransportationHB 04476 / McConnaughay, K / Stewart, B / "Makes various changes to the Vehicle Code and removes the requirement that a driver sign a citation when cited for a petty offense." / TransportationHB 04554 / Hastings, M / Zalewski, M / Makes driving the wrong way on a one-way an aggravating factor for DUIs. / Criminal LawHB 04568 / Harmon, D / Butler, T / Deletes the June 30, 2019 sunset for the Healthy Local Food Incentives Program. / Human ServicesHB 04578 / Cullerton, T / Bristow, M / Changes the late fee penalty for LLC annual report filing from $300 to $100. / BusinessHB 04658 / Koehler, D / Manley, N / "Expands existing training for teachers in the identification of warning signs of mental illness and suicidal behavior" / EducationHB 04686 / Bivins, T / Bennett, T / "Prohibits an employee of an agency directly providing residential services to a ward of the state from serving as guardian over the ward." / Human ServicesHB 04687 / Bennett, S / Bennett, T / "Expands who may petition a court for visitation of a ward of the state after the ward's guardian has denied it to include a spouse, adult grandchild, parent or adult sibling. Current law only allows an adult child to petition for visitation." / Civil LawHB 04689 / Althoff, P / Crespo, F / "Makes technical and clarifying changes to Grant Accountability and Transparency Act (GATA) in order to conform with federal law." / State GovernmentHB 04702 / Mulroe, J / Halpin, M / "Creates the Uniform Powers of Appointment to codify the existing patchwork of state court cases that constitute the common law rules regarding the powers of appointment." / Civil LawHB 04724 / Fowler, D / Finnie, N / Streamlines tax exemptions for small oil and gas producers. / Environment and EnergyHB 04736 / Koehler, D / Crespo, F / "Prohibits DHFS from requiring enrollment in the state's managed care medical assistance program for children on Medicaid through any home- and community- based waiver for medically fragile and technology-dependent persons or children receiving in-home shift nursing services" / HealthHB 04741 / Sims, E / Slaughter, J / "Provides that each inmate in the Department of Corrections is entitled to seven in- person visits per month. Each inmate may submit a list of 30 people that are authorized to visit." / Criminal LawHB 04746 / Rose, C / Ammons, C / "Requires the owners and operators of a natural gas storage field, that lies below the Mahomet Aquifer, to immediately notify appropriate governmental and emergency service agencies and all affected private residents of a gas leak, once it is found and the Department of Natural Resources to conduct annual inspections at all gas storage fields, lying below the Mahomet Aquifer, to ensure that there are no infrastructure deficiencies or failures that could pose any harm to public health." / Environment and EnergyHB 04748 / Rezin, S / Fortner, M / "Expands the authority for counties to manage the effects of urbanization on storm water management to an additional 10 counties and allows all other counties to gain this authority through referendum." / Local GovernmentHB 04765 / Aquino, O / Turner, A / "Cook County Board would establish a predictable fee schedule for the recording of standard documents, similar to how the rest of Illinois counties operate." / Local GovernmentHB 04768 / Holmes, L / Wheeler, B / "Adds 6 new statements to the oath of office that all school board members in the State of Illinois are required to take." / EducationHB 04783 / Weaver, C / Bourne, A / "Combines the Youth Hunting License and the Youth Trapping License into one Youth Hunting and Trapping License. Defines ""Youth"" as persons under the age of 18 and makes conforming changes to statute." / 2nd Amendment IssuesHB 04790 / Koehler, D / Sente, C / "Requires agencies doing landscaping projects to request a base bid with an alternative for compost-amended soil." / State GovernmentHB 04795 / Syverson, D / Demmer, T / "Changes the Alcoholism and Other Drug Abuse and Dependency Act and renames it to the Substance Use Disorder Act. It also renames the Division of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse to the Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery." / Human ServicesHB 04796 / Hunter, M / Feigenholtz, S / "Expands the Order of Protection for foster parents/guardians who are caring for a child that has been subject to abuse or harassment by that child's birth parents family members or previous household members" / Criminal LawHB 04821 / Morrison, J / Fine, L / Prohibits insurers from imposing step therapy upon drugs treating stage 4 cancers / HealthHB 04822 / Rose, C / Halbrook, B / "Creates the Local Government Electronic Notification Act with the purpose of facilitating communication from units of local government or county officers to residents and taxpayers." / Local GovernmentHB 04847 / Martinez, I / Demmer, T / "Allows Adult Protective Services (APS) to investigate claims of abuse, neglect or financial exploitation (ANE) for adults who reside in assisted care facilities if the suspected abuser is a non-employee, including family members, and, the abuse occurs outside of the facility." / Human ServicesHB 04848 / Althoff, P / Swanson, D / "Makes it required that a health care facility or practitioner should provide, without charge, one complete copy of a patients records if the patient is an indigent homeless veteran." / VeteransHB 04855 / Munoz, A / Wheeler, B / "Makes more individuals ineligible to hold a FOID card by expanding the definition of "patient" and makes other changes to the FOID Card Act" / Public SafetyHB 04858 / Syverson, D / Pritchard, R / "A local school district or community college may apply for DCEO grants for the acquisition of land, construction of facilities, and purchase of equipment, dedicated solely to the instruction of occupations in manufacturing." / Revenue and TaxesHB 04867 / Syverson, D / Olsen, D / "Prohibits a court from appointing an individual the guardian/person/estate of an adult with disabilities until the potential guardian discloses the number of adults the person already has guardianship over." / Human ServicesHB 04879 / Oberweis, J / Spain, R / "When a power of attorney exists, the agent of the principal must provide records to a representative of the Office of the State Long Term Care Ombudsman within 21 days of a request to be assessed costs and attorney fees by the court." / Civil LawHB 04883 / Weaver, C / Mayfield, R / "Allows IDFPR to administer licensure examination for four professions under the Barber, Cosmetology, Esthetics, Hair Braiding, and Nail Technology Act of 1985 after students in those professions complete a set number of hours of study." / State GovernmentHB 04887 / Morrison, J / Cassidy, K / "Requires the Department of Children and Family Services to assist a youth in care in identifying and obtaining documents necessary to function as an independent adult prior to the closure of the youth's case to terminate wardship." / Human ServicesHB 04888 / Castro, C / Bennett, T / "Mandates the Illinois Department of Corrections to quarterly collect and publish data on violence within correctional institutions and the release and status of previously institutionalized persons." / Criminal LawHB 04908 / Steans, H / Moeller, A / "Requires all children entering the ninth grade of any public, private or parochial school to have a dental examination. Currently, this is only required of students entering kindergarten, second grade and sixth grades." / HealthHB 04909 / Biss, D / Guzzardi, W / "Allows birth record fees to be waived for children who were in youth care until they reach age 27." / FamilyHB 04911 / Weaver, C / Thapedi, A / "Amends the Health Care Services Lien Act to authorize ambulatory surgical treatment facilities (ASTF) to place a lien on any damages that may be paid to a patient for the injury necessitating the ASTFs treatment of that patient." / HealthHB 04920 / Koehler, D / Wheeler, B / "States that proceeds from the sale of oil or gas from non-coal formations held in non- trust estates shall be deemed income." / Environment and EnergyHB 04927 / Mulroe, J / Martwick, R / "Requires Chicago Public Schools (CPS) to provide copies of teacher evaluations to the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) within 7 days after issuing the evaluations." / EducationHB 04936 / Bivins, T / Demmer, T / "Requires DHS to allow a person who has completed a psychiatric training program certification from any branch of the United States Armed Forces with at least one year of experience in a mental health setting to be recognized as a mental health professional." / VeteransHB 04944 / Tracy, J / Sauer, N / "Allows truck tractors, semitrailers, or property-carrying vehicles weighing 10,000 to 26,000 pounds to be safety tested every 12 months." / TransportationHB 04949 / Steans, H / Feigenholtz, S / "Bans the practice of ""Patient Brokering,"" where companies use false or misleading advertising to direct patients to mental health or addiction recovery facilities outside the state where the patient's insurance may not be accepted." / HealthHB 04953 / Bush, M / McAuliffe, M / "Requires IDFPR to provide a sexual harassment training program and require each applicant and license renewal applicant to complete this training." / State GovernmentHB 04954 / Fowler, D / Cavaletto, J / Designates Nov. 4 each year as G.I Bill of Rights Day in Illinois. / VeteransHB 05027 / Tracy, J / Frese, R / Repeals the User Advisory Committee of the Illinois Geographic Information Council. / "Agriculture & Natural Resources"HB 05029 / Schimpf, P / Bryant, T / "Separates and defines """"cat breeder,"""" """"dog breeder,"""" """"boarding"""" and """"day care operator"""" and makes conforming changes to the relevant statutes. Currently, """"kennel operator"""" encompasses all 4 definitions." / State GovernmentHB 05056 / Cunningham, B / Evans, M / "Sec. of State omnibus clean-up bill. Creates a C class plate for flat weight taxes, requires color copies or scans of IDs from vehicle dealers; allows for vanity plates for funeral homes; allows owners to apply for a junk title without surrendering a certificate of title if there is no lienholder." / TransportationHB 05057 / McConnaughay, K / Evans, M / Amends a section of the Vehicle Code regarding overweight permits. / TransportationHB 05070 / Althoff, P / Bellock, P / "Amends the Telehealth Act to include clinicians licensed to provide medical services under Illinois law in the definition of ""health care professional.""" / HealthHB 05109 / Steans, H / Lang, L / "Provides loan repayment assistance to mental health professionals who practice in under-served or rural, federally designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas." / Human ServicesHB 05122 / Castro, C / Welch, E / "Allows certain youth who do not receive a scholarship or fee waiver from the Department of Children and Family Services to receive a tuition and fee waiver to assist them in attending and completing their post-secondary education at a state school." / Human ServicesHB 05123 / Cullerton, T / Conroy, D / "Amends the Election Code to allow a county board to dissolve its election commission and transfer its functions to the county clerk." / ElectionsHB 05136 / Castro, C / Slaughter, J / "Require joint committees, which review teacher evaluation plans, to meet at least once annually." / EducationHB 05143 / Aquino, O / Mah, T / "Requires the ""Dutch Reach"" method to be included in the Rules of the Road publication" / TransportationHB 05155 / Martinez, I / Feigenholtz, S / "Updates the form of consent required for the adoption of a child by adding gender- neutral verbiage, expanding the use of email addresses and cell phones in providing notice, and changing the time frame for which a parent may void their consent for an adoption." / FamilyHB 05157 / Raoul, K / Feigenholtz, S / "Allows that temporary custodian to serve as a surrogate decision maker for the minor in end-of-life decision-making, if the courts determines by clear and convincing evidence that granting such authority is in the best interest of the child." / FamilyHB 05201 / Castro, C / Ford, L / "Establishes a mechanics lien demand and referral pilot program that is intended to resolve invalid or expired mechanic liens by referring those liens to an administrative judge for resolution." / State GovernmentHB 05203 / Hutchinson, T / Davis, W / "Requires the Illinois State Police and the Law Enforcement Training Standards Board to include age-sensitive interview techniques in their training curriculum" / Public SafetyHB 05206 / McConnaughay, K / McDermed, M / "Allows IDOT to lease locomotives, passenger railcars, and other rolling stock equipment to any state or state agency, public or private entity or quasi-public entities." / TransportationHB 05210 / Althoff, P / Demmer, T / "Prohibits any State court from denying petitions due to outstanding costs, fines, assessments or fees imposed or established by a court, law enforcement agency or unit of state or local government." / BusinessHB 05214 / Sims, E / Sente, C / "DCEO initiative that is a trailer bill to their omnibus Angel Investment credit bill, SB 2012, which passed in spring of 2017. Revises definitions of "applicant" and "related member," and clarifies the utilization timeline for ""set-aside"" credits." / Economic DevelopmentHB 05253 / Althoff, P / Sente, C / "Modifies provisions in the Illinois Administrative Procedure Act requiring State agencies to issue an economic impact analysis when proposing new rules or amendments to rules that affect small businesses." / State GovernmentHB 05257 / Morrison, J / Bellock, P / "Requires the Department of Children and Family Services to provide a minor's guardian ad litem or a minor's appointed attorney with a copy of each significant event report." / Human ServicesHB 05267 / Bush, M / Williams, A / "Adds two offenses for which victims are eligible to receive compensation under the Crime Victims Compensation Act: 1) posting identifying or graphic information on a pornographic website and 2) revenge porn" / Criminal LawHB 05288 / Bivins, T / Andersson, S / "Requires the Department of Human Services to develop and maintain an online voluntary registry for recovery residences that operate in Illinois to serve as a referral resource for individuals seeking continued recovery assistance." / Human ServicesHB 05351 / Aquino, O / Spain, R / "Telehealth policies must provide coverage for licensed dietitian nutritionists and certified diabetes educators to counsel senior diabetes patients in patients' homes to remove the hurdle of transportation for patients to receive treatment." / HealthHB 05440 / Anderson, N / Meier, C / "Allows non-resident youth (18 and under) to apply for a Youth Hunting or Trapping License and provides that the fee for a resident youth and a non-resident youth shall be the same." / 2nd Amendment IssuesHB 05463 / Koehler, D / Mussman, M / "Requires all school districts to report various class size data to ISBE each year and requires ISBE to publish the data on its website no later than Dec. 1 each year. Sets class size goals for the 2020 school year." / HealthHB 05502 / Althoff, P / McCombie, T / "Removes a provision of the Real Estate Appraisers Licensing Act of 2002 that requires passage of an examination before being licensed as an associate real estate trainee appraiser and removes a provision that limits licensees to 2 renewals." / BusinessHB 05547 / Martinez, I / Andrade, J / "Requires the Auditor General to conduct a performance audit, on biennial basis, of state agencies and their cyber-security practices, with a focus on agencies holding large volumes of personal information." / State GovernmentHB 05558 / Harmon, D / Carroll, J / "Amends the Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Code and requires every mental health or developmental disabilities facility to post in public areas the contact information for the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission (GAC) and the agency designated by the Governor." / Human ServicesHB 05573 / Holmes, L / Mitchell, C / "Allows crime victims to have support persons present and eligible to testify at trial and prohibits substantive issues from being decided at status hearings." / Criminal LawHB 05632 / Sandoval, M / Mitchell, C / "Requires ambulances or rescue vehicles to use their siren and lamps only when it is reasonably necessary to warn civilians while responding to an emergency or transporting a critical patient in need of immediate medical intervention." / Public SafetyHB 05683 / Schimpf, P / McAuliffe, M / "Expands the definition of ""Veterans Home"" to include any facility operated and maintained by the Department in the City of Quincy to include the temporary Sycamore Facility in Quincy for temporary housing of veterans from the Quincy Veterans home." / VeteransHB 05690 / Schimpf, P / Halpin, M / "Transfers an 80-acre parcel of farmland located in Morgan County, as well as the money remaining in the Kaskaskia Common Fund, to the Kaskaskia Island Drainage and Levee District." / Local GovernmentHB 05745 / Sims, E / Mussman, M / "Amends the Jury Commission Act to provide that any mother nursing her child shall be excused from jury service upon request." / FamilyHB 05749 / Fowler, D / Finnie, N / "Allows the Department of Transportation and local authorities to issue special permits for vehicles hauling agriculture commodities. The permit would provide for a 10 percent above the gross vehicle weight and 10percent above axle weight limit." / TransportationHB 05752 / Holmes, L / Finnie, N / "Creates the Broadband Advisory Council, a council to expand access to broadband services and technology." / ConsumersHB 05754 / Murphy, L / Finnie, N / "Allows four years' teaching experience in a school under the supervision of the Department of Corrections to count as experience toward qualification for a Principal Endorsement." / EducationHB 05777 / Cullerton, T / Yingling, S / "Allows for the consolidation of two or more contiguous municipalities into one city or village." / Local GovernmentHB 05856 / Hutchinson, T / Smith, N / "Exempts vehicles owned and operated by a Mass Transit District from paying tolls on the Toll Highway system" / TransportationHB 05868 / Munoz, A / Ford, L / "Permits insurers to provide residential extended care services and support for people battling addiction." / HealthSB 00293 / Morrison, J / Carroll, J / "Requires the Department of Children and Family Services to maintain all unfounded reports for at least five years following the date of the final finding" / Human ServicesSB 00405 / Hutchinson, T / Feigenholtz, S / "Requires a sexual harassment policy for all companies that make a bid under the state's procurement code and requires companies that claim EDGE credits to include their sexual harassment policy in their annual report to the State." / State GovernmentSB 00574 / Bush, M / Cassidy, K / "Waives the notice requirement for someone changing their name if the individual is changing their name in conjunction with treatment for a intersexed condition or for the purpose of gender transition." / Civil LawSB 00585 / Barickman, J / Walsh, L / "Makes changes to three different property tax sales fees: expands the automation fee that the purchaser pays each year for subsequent taxes; clarifies that the indemnity fee is set by the county collector and allows counties to charge less than the current rate of $20 per item purchased." / Revenue and TaxesSB 00650 / Connelly, M / Batinick, M / "Allows school districts and regional offices of education to file mandate waiver requests electronically" / EducationSB 00682 / Mulroe, J / Feigenholtz, S / "Updates the Illinois Insurance Code to comply with National Association of Insurance Commissioners' model act." / Civil LawSB 01246 / Bennett, S / Burke, K / "Exempts student savings accounts from debt collection agencies similar to ABLE accounts" / FamilySB 01707 / Raoul, K / Lang, L / "Requires that anyone providing services to a medical cannabis cultivation center must be a Certified Medical Cannabis Cultivation Center Agent." / HealthSB 02254 / Manar, A / Severin, D / "Designates May 17 of each year Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma (DIPG) Awareness Day." / HealthSB 02265 / Hastings, M / Hurley, F / "Individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities would be covered under the Endangered Missing Person Advisory program, which provides a regional system for the rapid information alerts regarding missing persons." / Public SafetySB 02270 / Holmes, L / Feigenholtz, S / "Allows a law enforcement officer to take temporary custody of a dog or cat if the animal is exposed in a manner that is life-threatening or may result in injury." / "Agriculture & Natural Resources"SB 02271 / Tracy, J / Frese, R / "Provides that a prosecution for any offense involving sexual conduct or sexual penetration in which the victim was 18 years of age or older at the time of the offense may be commenced within one year after the offense is discovered by the victim." / Criminal LawSB 02274 / Tracy, J / Hammond, N / "Provides that a transfer between spouses does not disqualify wooded acreage from the provisions for the assessment of untransferred wooded acreage." / Civil LawSB 02278 / Althoff, P / Swanson, D / "Adds veterans/active duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces to the definition, ""high risk missing person"" and allows for the use of the Endangered Missing Person Advisory for veterans who have mental or physical health conditions related to their service." / VeteransSB 02285 / Aquino, O / Hernandez, E / "Allows the Secretary of State to issue a one-time vehicle decal or device to any non- resident of Illinois with a disability displaced by a natural disaster as defined by the federal government. Decal or device not to be valid for more than six months." / TransportationSB 02289 / Hastings, M / Burke, K / "Updates the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act and the Illinois Domestic Violence Act." / Civil LawSB 02291 / McConchie, D / Breen, P / "Requires that the Toll Highway Authority posts the agenda for its board meetings at least two business days prior to when the meeting is held. Requires that the agenda is posted at the Authority's headquarters and online on their website." / TransportationSB 02309 / Mulroe, J / Welch, E / "Removes the requirement that a trustee must accept the transfer of real property to a trust before a legal conveyance may be recognized." / FamilySB 02328 / Holmes, L / McDermed, M / "Allows a political subdivision to waive the public hearing, evaluation procedure and selection procedure for projects expected to cost less than $150,000." / State GovernmentSB 02330 / Hutchinson, T / Hurley, F / "Would allow victims of domestic violence to waive the publication requirement when filing a name change petition." / Civil LawSB 02341 / Collins, J / Thapedi, A / Adds synthetic cannabinoids to the Controlled Substances Act. / Criminal LawSB 02350 / Morrison, J / Carroll, J / "Requires schools to conduct at least one law enforcement drill that addresses an active threat or an active shooter within a school building no later than 90 days after the first day of each school year" / Public SafetySB 02362 / Harmon, D / Turner, A / "Amends the Procurement Code to exempt the University of Illinois at Chicago from the current 10-year cap on leases if certain requirements are met." / Higher EducationSB 02378 / Raoul, K / Cabello, J / "Requires all law enforcement agencies to have an independent agency conduct investigations of officer-involved deaths." / Public SafetySB 02380 / Holmes, L / Winger, C / "Animal control facilities and animal shelters have to report intake and outcome statistics to the Department of Agriculture." / "Agriculture & Natural Resources"SB 02385 / Mulroe, J / Lang, L / "Creates a notarized form for applicants of Medicaid and LTC Medicaid to provide to financial institutions." / Human ServicesSB 02386 / Murphy, L / Mussman, M / "Creates a ""reckless dog owner"" determination if the owner's dog is deemed dangerous for killing another dog and is found running at large twice within 12 months of being deemed dangerous. A ""reckless dog owner"" is prohibited from owning dogs for between 12 and 36 months." / "Agriculture & Natural Resources"SB 02437 / Weaver, C / Andersson, S / "If death occurs between spouses and the marriage is found to be invalid, a beneficiary designation made prior is void. A life insurance company will not be held liable." / Civil LawSB 02459 / McConchie, D / Sauer, N / Allows the Lake County Board to dissolve the Seavey Drainage District by resolution. / Local GovernmentSB 02461 / Morrison, J / Gabel, R / "Requires the DCFS to enter into contracts with agencies or to complete development for specialized placements for youth in the Department's care who are victims of sex trafficking." / Human ServicesSB 02469 / Castro, C / Moeller, A / "An annual report detailing the progress under the Respite Program Act must be submitted from the Director of the Department on Aging to the Governor and General Assembly." / SeniorsSB 02482 / Morrison, J / Carroll, J / "Allows yellow school buses equipped with flashing lights and stop arms to transport children under the age of 18 to any activity." / EducationSB 02498 / Connelly, M / Batinick, M / Expands visitation rights for non-parents. / FamilySB 02511 / McConnaughay, K / Butler, T / Requires that additional vehicle back-up lights emit a white or amber light. / TransportationSB 02514 / Mulroe, J / Stewart, B / "Allows state law enforcement agencies to enforce the Smoke Free Illinois Act and changes all fines associated with violations to civil penalties." / HealthSB 02516 / Morrison, J / Gabel, R / "Requires employers of mandated reporters to inform their employees of available mandated reporter training." / FamilySB 02522 / Stadelman, S / Wallace, L / "Prohibits a rental car company from charging a fee of more than $2 each day for the use of an electronic tolling transponder." / ConsumersSB 02524 / Rose, C / Breen, P / "Requires the Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to collaborate and recommend new state laws for the disposal of unused antibiotics and submit their recommendations to the General Assembly by January 2020." / HealthSB 02527 / Weaver, C / Swanson, D / "School boards cannot limit the number of dual credit courses a student may enroll in or the number of credits a student may receive from dual credit courses. Cannot limit student enrollment in online courses." / EducationSB 02543 / Cullerton, T / Olsen, D / Allows for the consolidation of mosquito abatement districts. / Local GovernmentSB 02559 / Stadelman, S / Wallace, L / "Requires the Board of Higher Education to develop a three-year education loan information pilot program for students at each public university and community college." / Higher EducationSB 02560 / Stadelman, S / Wallace, L / "Requires any website that displays a subject's individual's criminal record be required to remove the information upon written request." / Criminal LawSB 02579 / Sims, E / Slaughter, J / "Requires the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts to study the fiscal impact of legislation (PA100-285) that expanded juvenile expungements and clarified juvenile record confidentiality requirements on probation departments." / Criminal LawSB 02587 / Syverson, D / Olsen, D / Amends the Telehealth Act and adds dentists to list of health care professionals. / HealthSB 02598 / Sandoval, M / Crespo, F / "Allows a home rule municipality to disconnect territory from a fire protection district if the municipality provides fire service to at least 80% of the territory." / Local GovernmentSB 02631 / Jones, E / Sosnowski, J / "Changes references to restricted faculty licenses to faculty licenses within the Dental Practice Act." / HealthSB 02644 / Tracy, J / Wheeler, K / Allows service by email in administrative proceedings. / State GovernmentSB 02654 / Hunter, M / Hammond, N / "Requires school boards to include information about influenza and flu vaccinations to parents and students when giving information on immunizations, infectious diseases, medications or other health issues." / EducationSB 02707 / Tracy, J / Davidsmeyer, C / "Allows the Illinois Civil Service Commission to remand appeals from state employees challenging adverse employment actions back to the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) for further fact-finding." / State GovernmentSB 02713 / Weaver, C / Bennett, T / "Authorizes the Department of Natural Resources to plan, contract and construct recreational trails with public discourse and input." / "Agriculture & Natural Resources"SB 02773 / Althoff, P / Lang, L / Makes multiple changes to the Property Assessed Clean Energy Act. / Environment and EnergySB 02777 / Althoff, P / Bellock, P / "Requires that every prescriber of controlled substances to complete 10 hours of continuing education in safe opioid prescribing practices." / HealthSB 02808 / McConnaughay, K / Demmer, T / Cleans up language to the Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias Services Act. / HealthSB 02826 / Morrison, J / Olsen, D / "Expands coverage of Illinois Human Rights Act and gives victims of workplace stalking and harassment further protections by creating provisions such as a reasonable, unpaid leave for court dates." / Criminal LawSB 02838 / Bertino-Tarrant, J / Manley, N / "Requires a public university or community colleges to work with local high schools to grant dual credit to a student who completes an accredited course" / EducationSB 02851 / Althoff, P / Reick, S / "Creates the inclusion of dental service plans on uniform health care benefit information cards." / HealthSB 02866 / Holmes, L / Evans, M / "Provides that IDPH must provide written information about the link between human papillomavirus and specified kinds of cancer to all students entering sixth grade and their parents or legal guardians." / HealthSB 02868 / Harmon, D / Hernandez, E / Creates an income tax return checkoff for the Hunger Relief Fund. / Revenue and TaxesSB 02877 / Weaver, C / Mayfield, R / "Provides that an applicant for licensure as a barber or teacher of barbering may take the licensure examination after completing 1,200 hours in the study of barbering." / BusinessSB 02884 / Martinez, I / Martwick, R / "Allows the IMRF to adopt rules for Internet balloting or phone balloting in addition to election by mail." / ElectionsSB 02889 / Rose, C / Breen, P / "Creates the Epinephrine Administration Act and defines epinephrine injectors to include both auto injectors and pre-filled syringes." / HealthSB 02891 / Connelly, M / Bellock, P / "Provides a five-year (up from three years) statute of limitations for prosecution of some forms of fraud or kickbacks." / Criminal LawSB 02900 / Righter, D / Reick, S / "Provides that if a school board fills a vacancy due to a lack of candidates for election, the district's voters can elect a board member without restriction by area of residence in the district at the next general election." / EducationSB 02904 / Steans, H / Feigenholtz, S / "Removes the limitation that a collaborating physician may only collaborate with a maximum of five full-time physician assistants to help address the physicians shortage in Illinois." / HealthSB 02905 / McGuire, P / Hays, C / "Makes a series of technical and statutorily-conforming changes to the Public Community College Act that affect the authority of the Illinois Community College Board and local boards of trustees." / Higher EducationSB 02907 / McConnaughay, K / Wheeler, B / "Allows agencies and entities currently authorized by law to conduct or obtain national criminal history background checks on individuals to participate in the FBI's Federal Rap Back Service." / State GovernmentSB 02923 / Clayborne, J / DeLuca, A / Requires the Township Clerk to attest to all payouts from a township treasury. / Local GovernmentSB 02925 / Lightford, K / Harper, S / "Requires the Law Enforcement Training Standards Board to develop or approve a curriculum for a certified training program for school resource officers." / Public SafetySB 02939 / Holmes, L / Chapa LaVia, L / "Allows out-of-state students and students who have completed the eighth grade to enroll in the Illinois Math and Science Academy. Charges out-of-state students tuition." / EducationSB 02940 / Castro, C / Moeller, A / "Allows electors of a Township to delegate the power to purchase, sell or lease property to the township board for a period up to 12 months." / Local GovernmentSB 02996 / Collins, J / Willis, K / "Clarifies lead poisoning definition and rules for when professionals must report elevated blood lead levels." / HealthSB 02999 / VanPelt, P / Conyears-Ervin, M / "Requires employers to reimburse employees for their necessary costs incurred in order to fulfill their job responsibilities, including for "bring your own device" policies which require employees to use personal cell phones, tablets or computers for work purposes." / LaborSB 03015 / Koehler, D / Welch, E / Allows school nurses to keep asthma medication prescribed in the school's name. / EducationSB 03023 / Bush, M / Evans, M / "Allows law enforcement to develop and implement deflection programs that offer alternatives to the traditional criminal justice system and create immediate pathways to substance use treatment and other services." / Human ServicesSB 03028 / McConnaughay, K / McDermed, M / "Removes a section of the Vehicle Code that requires paper applications to be submitted for overweight IDOT permits." / TransportationSB 03048 / Manar, A / Cassidy, K / "Allows DHFS or managed care organizations to require Medicaid recipients to purchase used or refurbished durable medical equipment if it is less expensive than new and can last at least three years." / Human ServicesSB 03049 / Manar, A / Scherer, S / "Expands the medical providers that can bill Medicaid for telehealth and expands the allowable telehealth services to include clinical psychology, clinical social work and more." / Human ServicesSB 03062 / Murphy, L / Mussman, M / "Requires the Department of Public Health to develop a plan and disseminate information about the National Bone Marrow Registry, such as ""Be the Match.""" / HealthSB 03075 / Hastings, M / Halpin, M / "Requires the Department of Human Services to submit a quarterly report for at least each state-operated mental health center and state-operated developmental centers." / LaborSB 03081 / Murphy, L / Moylan, M / "Requires Public Housing Authorities to provide a list of all applicants waiting for admission to any public housing or housing project operated by the Housing Authority, including information on each applicant's position on the waiting list, upon request by the state." / HousingSB 03085 / Rose, C / Halbrook, B / "Requires a notice for the judgment and sale of a drainage or retention basin serving a residential common to be given to each residential homeowner whose property is served by that basin." / Revenue and TaxesSB 03093 / Anderson, N / McCombie, T / "Makes changes concerning the maximum reduction under the general homestead exemption for life care facilities." / HealthSB 03108 / Martinez, I / Welch, E / "Expands trafficking definition and provides a civil remedy for human trafficking victims." / Civil LawSB 03109 / Martinez, I / Guzzardi, W / "Provides that all qualified applicants, regardless of immigration status, are eligible for Illinois professional licenses issued by the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation." / BusinessSB 03134 / McConnaughay, K / Olsen, D / Creates flood control commission to study flooding in collar counties. / Local GovernmentSB 03143 / Righter, D / Jimenez, S / "Requires the Department of Central Management Services to submit an annual report regarding installment purchases or lease purchases of buildings, land or facilities." / State GovernmentSB 03148 / Harris, N / Davis, W / "Increases the fee for a restricted driving permit from $8 to $12 which shall be imposed annually until the expiration of the two-year permit." / TransportationSB 03170 / Stadelman, S / Wallace, L / "Allows a prescription for medication other than controlled substances to be valid for up to 15 months from the date issued unless the prescription states otherwise." / HealthSB 03191 / Schimpf, P / Bryant, T / "Allows the Department of Veterans' Affairs to make expenditures from a members benefits fund, subject to approval by the Director of Veterans' Affairs, for recognition and appreciation programs for volunteers who assist the Veterans Homes." / VeteransSB 03193 / Schimpf, P / Bryant, T / "A non-veteran spouse shall have the same priority for admission to a Veterans Home as a veteran if they are admitted at the same time to live together." / VeteransSB 03195 / Koehler, D / Unes, M / Abolishes the Farmer's Market Task force. / ConsumersSB 03212 / Bush, M / Williams, A / "Trailer bill to the Natural Disaster Income Tax Credit which moves a section regarding local government officials' disclosure ability from the FOIA Act to the Income Tax Act." / Local GovernmentSB 03215 / Barickman, J / Walsh, L / Makes changes to provisions concerning sales in error in the Property Tax Code. / Revenue and TaxesSB 03222 / Murphy, L / Hurley, F / "Requires that the governor appoint to the Workforce Innovation Board two persons who self-identify as individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities and who are engaged in advocacy for the rights of individuals with disabilities." / Economic DevelopmentSB 03223 / Morrison, J / Cassidy, K / "Repeals provisions permitting the Child Death Review Teams Executive Council to establish in the Southern Region of the state a special Child Death Investigation Task Force." / State GovernmentSB 03232 / Rose, C / Hays, C / "Creates a five-year demonstration project to provide an intensive workforce training program for entry-level workers and a multi-generational healthy family initiative." / FamilySB 03237 / Harmon, D / Guzzardi, W / "Creates a process for a victim, guardian, employee, group home or similar entity to file an appeal against the Office of Inspector General's findings." / Human ServicesSB 03240 / Bennett, S / Ammons, C / "Requires all carnivals, amusement enterprises or fairs to conduct background checks on all of their employees." / Public SafetySB 03241 / Bertino-Tarrant, J / Evans, M / "Requires the Secretary of State to issue distinctive registration plates for all covered farm vehicles." / "Agriculture & Natural Resources"SB 03256 / Sims, E / Carroll, J / "Provides that a firearm shall not be transferred until 72-hours have elapsed since application for purchase." / Criminal LawSB 03261 / Sims, E / Smith, N / "Authorizes mobile home park owners (instead of municipalities) to obtain a judgment to remove abandoned mobile homes under certain conditions by commencing a proceeding in the circuit court." / HousingSB 03263 / Sims, E / Welch, E / Prohibits the Director of State Police from appointing auxiliary state policemen. / Public SafetySB 03285 / Sims, E / Bristow, M / "Provides that the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity shall develop an economic plan to assist businesses and municipalities located geographically close to bordering states." / Economic DevelopmentSB 03290 / Koehler, D / Gabel, R / Expands the Nursing Home Residents' Managed Care Rights Law to include MCOs. / HealthSB 03295 / Hastings, M / Breen, P / "Provides pleadings, affidavits or other certified documents will not be required to be sworn before an authorized person." / Civil LawSB 03304 / Anderson, N / Swanson, D / "Makes multiple changes to the Illinois Fire Protection Training Act regarding reimbursements and standards." / Local GovernmentSB 03309 / Schimpf, P / Bryant, T / "Updates the Illinois Abandoned Mined Lands and Water Reclamation Act to make it consistent." / State GovernmentSB 03404 / Raoul, K / Mitchell, C / "Creates the Survivor's Bill of Rights, which guarantees additional rights and protections to survivors of sexual assault." / Criminal LawSB 03411 / Raoul, K / Wheeler, B / "Allows places of employment, places of worship, or schools to petition for an order against a person stalking their locations. Once an order is granted, that person may have to give up their firearms and FOID card." / Criminal LawSB 03443 / Harmon, D / Davis, W / "Extends the authorization for advance deposit wagering on horse racing to Dec. 31, 2022." / GamingSB 03466 / Lightford, K / Davis, W / "Adds as a valid cause to not attend school a circumstance when a person who has custody of a child withholds the child from school due to a bona fide dispute over special education services or placement." / EducationSB 03488 / Cullerton, J / Welch, E / "Creates the Anti-Registry Program Act and provides that no agent or agency shall use any moneys, facilities, property, equipment, or personnel of the agency to participate in or provide support for the creation, publication, or maintenance of a registry program." / State GovernmentSB 03489 / Collins, J / Guzzardi, W / "Registrants of Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act may petition for removal from the list." / Criminal LawSB 03503 / Sims, E / Cassidy, K / "Requires every facility that houses a circuit court room to include at least one lactation room or area for members of the public." / FamilySB 03504 / Sims, E / Stewart, B / "Provides that no repossession agency employee may be issued a recovery permit if the person has been convicted of specified crimes." / Criminal LawSB 03509 / Cunningham, B / Hurley, F / Extends the ban on ticket quotas to Chicago. / Criminal LawSB 03527 / Stadelman, S / Gordon-Booth, J / Expands the River Edge Historic Tax Credit. / Economic DevelopmentSB 03536 / Collins, J / Hernandez, E / "Early childhood education programs must collect and review chronic absence data and recommend fixes." / EducationSB 03547 / Cullerton, T / Chapa LaVia, L / Creates the Illinois Service Member Employment Rights & Reemployment Act. / VeteransSB 03561 / Munoz, A / Currie, B / "Extends the sunset date for design-build provisions in the Public Building Commission Act from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2023." / State Government