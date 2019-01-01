PETS & ANIMALS

New law holds pet owner responsible for dangerous dog attacks

EMBED </>More Videos

A new law sponsored by a north suburban state senator will hold pet owners responsible for their pooch's behavior.

By
A new law sponsored by a north suburban state senator will hold pet owners responsible for their pooch's behavior.

The law, known as the "Justice for Buddy Act" and introduced by Senator Laura Murphy, deals with situations in which a dog who has already proven itself to be dangerous are repeatedly found off-leash. If that happens, the dog owner will be found to have acted in a reckless matter and can have their dog taken away.

The legislation was born out of a 2017 attack in Hanover Park where a 10-year-old Yorkie named Buddy was killed by a neighbor's dog.

Being a pet owner comes with a lot of responsibilities and requires time to ensure the dog is properly trained and socialized.

"I spend at least another two to three hours of my day focused on just him alongside my other responsibilities. It's almost like having a kid," said pet parent Megan Jennings Quist.

Unfortunately not all dog owners are as dedicated. The Justice for Buddy Act, which went into effect Tuesday, defines a so-called "reckless dog owner" as someone whose dog has been deemed dangerous for killing another dog and is found running at large twice within 12 months of being deemed dangerous.

RELATED: Complete list of new laws going into effect Jan. 1, 2019

If authorities find someone is a reckless dog owner, their dogs would be forfeited to a licensed shelter, rescue or sanctuary. Efforts will be made to re-home the dog after it's independently evaluated and determined to be safe. Additionally, a reckless dog owner who's found guilty would be prohibited from owning a dog for up to three years.

"I think it's great to put the responsibility on the owner rather than on the dog 'cause dogs are the result of their training and who their owners are," Jennings Quist said.

Taylor Maccoux, another dog owner, supports the idea of the law but was concerned about the potential for overreach, especially in the city where dog owners often seek out spaces where their dogs can be off-leash for a short while.

"It's not saying that anytime your dog is off-leash in a non-designated area that this is what's going to affect you. I think that's what's important," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdog attacklawsChicagoHanover ParkIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Neighbor recalls lion escaping years ago where Indiana woman killed
Dog missing on I-65 after crash reunited with owners in NW Indiana
Perfect Pet
Hobart man saves cat that fell into icy lake
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
First Chicago shooting victim of 2019 is boy, 12, shot through window at home
Illinois priest accused of child sex abuse has gone missing
Mega Millions jackpot at $425M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Dozens take 'Polar Plunge' in Lake Michigan
Neighbor recalls lion escaping years ago where Indiana woman killed
'Dad's Book' helped generations of fathers celebrate children's births at Oak Park hospital
Police search for shooter after USPS worker shot in Elk Grove Village
Show More
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
AP: Vatican letter undermines US cardinal on abuse
'Stranger Things' season 3 gets release date
Stolen car hits CTA bus; 2 suspects still at large
More News