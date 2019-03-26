Politics

Chicago Mayor Election: New poll puts Lori Lightfoot ahead of Toni Preckwinkle ahead of April 2 election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mayoral candidates Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle faced off Monday night for WGN debate -- the first of three debates this week.

The debates are the final chances that each candidate will get to appeal to voters ahead of the April 2 election next week.

Just a week ahead of the election, a new poll shows a wide gap between the candidates. A poll by WTTW and Crain's Chicago Business shows Lightfoot with a 36-point advantage over Preckwinkle.

Among the latest hot topics in the race are some inflammatory comments made by Congressman Bobby Rush, D-Chicago.

During a rally with Preckwinkle this weekend, Rush said: "If any young black male or female is killed by a police officer under a Lightfoot administration then the blood will be on those voters who elected her mayor of the city of Chicago."

Congressman Bobby Rush has accused Lightfoot of having an unholy alliance, after getting the endorsement from Ald. Matt O'Shea, whose 19th Ward is home to many police officers.



Rush said Monday that he stands by his comments.

He accused Lightfoot of having an unholy alliance, after getting the endorsement from Ald. Matt O'Shea, whose 19th Ward is home to many police officers.

"Lori Lightfoot has made an alliance with the devil, and that this consent decree under a Lightfoot administration will mean hollow at best," Rush said.

Lightfoot denounced the comments.

"I don't think any of us should appealing to whether it's racial or sexual orientation issues that are intended to maybe fire up a certain segment of the election at the expense of others," she said.

When pressed, Preckwinkle stood by Rush's comments.

"Congressman Rush has expressed concerns about police misconduct, and the unfairness of our criminal justice system," she said. "I think those are legitimate concerns to address."
