Newsviews: On the Table

Recently, thousands of people across 70 of Chicago's 77 neighborhoods sat down to talk about their priorities.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
They did this at events called "On the Table." It's organized by The Chicago Community Trust.
Their ideas will be compiled into a memo that will be delivered next month to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
Sharing with us some of what was discussed are Maritza Bandera, program manager at the Chicago Community Trust, Brenda Palms-Barber, CEO of North Lawndale Employment Network and Roberto Requejo, program director of Elevated Chicago.