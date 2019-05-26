Politics

Newsviews: On the Table

With more than 2.7 million people in Chicago, there are a lot of ideas about what kind of change the city needs.

Recently, thousands of people across 70 of Chicago's 77 neighborhoods sat down to talk about their priorities.

They did this at events called "On the Table." It's organized by The Chicago Community Trust.

Their ideas will be compiled into a memo that will be delivered next month to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Sharing with us some of what was discussed are Maritza Bandera, program manager at the Chicago Community Trust, Brenda Palms-Barber, CEO of North Lawndale Employment Network and Roberto Requejo, program director of Elevated Chicago.
