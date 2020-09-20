Newsviews: 3rd Congressional District Candidates

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1

Ahead of the November election, we're profiling several Congressional races including the third district.It includes some of the western and southwest suburbs as well as part of Chicago's southwest sides.The incumbent, Democrat Dan Lipinski, lost his primary so the district will have a new member of congress either Republican Mike Fricilone or Democrat Marie Newman.This week on Newsviews we're talking with both candidates about their thoughts on the election and why their running for congress.Fricilone has been a member of the Will County Board since 2012. He says he's running "to bring mainstream common sense solutions to his neighbors."Newman defeated Lipinski in the March primary election and founded her own consulting business. Newman says she's running because the district needs "a coalition builder and fighter for workers, their families and the middle class."