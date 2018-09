EMBED >More News Videos State Senator Kwame Raoul is the Democratic candidate for Illinois Attorney General.

Summer's over, and in preparation for the mid-term election, Newsviews will profile several political races.This week, we're talking with the candidates for Illinois Attorney General.Republican candidate Erika Harold faces State Senator and Democratic candidate Kwame Raoul and Libertarian Bubba Harsey in the election.