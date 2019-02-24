NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: The challenge facing Chicago's next mayor

CHICAGO (WLS) --
On Tuesday, Chicagoans will vote for the city's next mayor. One of the biggest challenges facing the winner-- Chicago's financial troubles. That includes billions of dollars in unfunded pension liabilities.

We're taking a look at how the city got into this situation, options for getting Chicago back on track and what this means to each and every Chicagoan.
Laurence Msall, President of the Civic Federation and Ralph Martire, Executive Director of the non-partisan Center for Tax and Budget Accountability joined Newsviews this week.
