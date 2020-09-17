Politics

Barack Obama announces new memoir 'A Promised Land' due out after 2020 election

Former President Barack Obama has penned a new book that's due out this fall.

Obama made the book announcement on Twitter on Thursday morning. The book is titled "A Promised Land - The Presidential Memoirs, Vol. 1" and has a Nov. 17 release date, two weeks after election day.

"There's no feeling like finishing a book, and I'm proud of this one," Obama's tweet read. "In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody."



Penguin Random House is the publisher, according to the book's website.

Obama has written two other books, "The Audacity of Hope," which came out in 2006 and "Dreams From My Father" in 1995. Michelle Obama's book 'Becoming" was a New York Times Bestseller in 2018.

Both Barack and Michelle won a Grammy for best-spoken word album for narration for each of their works.
