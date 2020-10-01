Candidate Pat O'Brien criticizes Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx for declining ABC7 debate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Republican candidate for Cook County State's Attorney is criticizing incumbent Kim Foxx for declining an invitation to debate on ABC 7.Wednesday night, Pat O'Brien expressed disappointment that Foxx has declined the invite saying Cook County voters quote "deserve a real debate on the issues."ABC 7, Univision Chicago and the League of Women Voters of Cook County invited all three candidates to take part in the debate.O'Brien and Libertarian candidate Brian Dennehy had committed.Foxx declined the invitation on Monday.