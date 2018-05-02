POLITICS

President George H.W. Bush continuing to gain strength during hospitalization

President George H.W. Bush is continuing his recovery at Methodist Hospital, where his doctors are pleased with his recovery, a spokesperson says.

Jim McGrath, the family's spokesman, said that 41 will remain at Methodist Hospital as he continues to regain strength.
On Sunday, April 22, President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital for an infection that spread to his blood. The day before, Barbara Bush was laid to rest in College Station following a funeral service in Houston. President Bush was present throughout the memorial events.
