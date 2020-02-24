Rahm Emanuel talks life after Chicago City Hall and new book

Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel discussed life after city hall while promoting his new book, "The Nation City: Why Mayors Are Now Running the World."The book is partly a reflection on Emanuel's time in office coupled with his perspective on the impact of local government.Even though it has been almost a year since he was mayor of Chicago, Emanuel still calls the city "home sweet home," it's even the name for one of his book's chapters.He discussed his new book live from New York Monday morning."The Nation City" hits shelves Tuesday.