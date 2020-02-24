Politics

Rahm Emanuel talks life after Chicago City Hall and new book

Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel discussed life after city hall while promoting his new book, "The Nation City: Why Mayors Are Now Running the World."

The book is partly a reflection on Emanuel's time in office coupled with his perspective on the impact of local government.

Even though it has been almost a year since he was mayor of Chicago, Emanuel still calls the city "home sweet home," it's even the name for one of his book's chapters.

He discussed his new book live from New York Monday morning.

"The Nation City" hits shelves Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbookschicago city hallrahm emanuel
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to new charges in connection with alleged Chicago attack
Chicago Weather: Up to 8 inches of snow possible from winter storm this week
LIVE: Thousands gather in LA for Kobe, Gianna Bryant memorial
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
22 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
How to take advantage of low airfare costs this spring
Calumet Park carjacking leads to Dan Ryan chase, 2nd carjacking
Show More
How to avoid pesky robocalls
Which is cheaper in Chicago, Uber, Lyft or taxi?
Mike Bloomberg's campaign office vandalized in Edgewater on North Side: police
LIVE: Crews hope to bring down 'Leaning Tower of Dallas'
Chicago's new labor office seeks to expose hidden patterns of workplace abuse
More TOP STORIES News