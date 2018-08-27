POLITICS

Republicans demand tax plan details from JB Pritzker

EMBED </>More Videos

JB Pritzker's push for a graduated income tax came under fire from Republicans Monday.

By
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
JB Pritzker's push for a graduated income tax came under fire from Republicans Monday. They demanded he be specific about what those tax rates will be as they try to make potentially higher taxes a major campaign issue in the governor's race.

"Be honest with Illinois citizens, don't dodge, double talk is over. Illinoisans must know what your intentions are before you ask for their vote in November," said Jim Durkin, House Republican Leader.

Republican's accuse Pritzker of dodging the tax rates issue as they try to paint Democrats as the party that will raise the income tax after the November election.

With Governor Bruce Rauner trailing Pritzker in the most recent poll, Republicans are hoping this is an issue that will resonate with voters and help Rauner narrow the gap.

Pritzker said Illinois needs what he calls a more fair income tax structure, but has refused to say what his graduated rates would look like.

"I think you've got to negotiate this with the legislature, Republicans and Democrats. This is not just a single party issue," Pritzker said last week.

Republicans said a graduated income tax would devastate the middle class.

"What we're gonna be left with are a whole bunch of people making less and less money, providing less and less revenue in an economy that continues to stagnate. So whatever JB Pritzker is selling, I'm not buying it," State Rep. Steve Reick, (R-Woodstock).

"JB Pritzker's solution to Illinois' fiscal woes could not be any more simplistic. It is simply a higher tax burden on all of us. It is intellectually lazy approach to governance," said State Rep. Grant Wehrli, (R-Naperville).

The news conference was organized by Rauner's staff, an indication Pritzker and taxes will be another central theme to Rauner's campaign.

"I think on this issue alone he can win the election," said Bill Brady, Senate Republican Leader.

Pritzker's campaign accused Rauner of orchestrating what they called a distraction press conference to deflect attention from legislation he vetoed this weekend regarding veterans, teachers and immigrants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjb pritzkerBruce Raunerrepublicanstaxes2018-electionSpringfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
1968 Democratic National Convention 50 Years Later
50 years later, activists remember bloody protests outside 1968 DNC
Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines?
Final message from Senator John McCain
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Father kills children, himself at North Side apartment
Families mourning after 8 children killed in Little Village fire
Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at Lurie hospital undergoing heart transplant
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
U of I to offer free tuition for some in-state students
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Retired CPD officers recall the chaos of 1968 DNC protests
50 years later, activists remember bloody protests outside 1968 DNC
Show More
2 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway
AccuWeather: Heat Index expected to reach triple digits
Final message from Senator John McCain
Cardinal Cupich one-on-one with ABC7 I-Team as church faces new clergy abuse crisis
More News