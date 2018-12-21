POLITICS

Response to viral GoFundMe page seeks to buy ladders to defeat border wall

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida veteran starts a fundraiser for the border wall.

Days after a GoFundMe page raised millions of dollars to fund a border wall, a competing GoFundMe hopes to undo the work of the yet-to-be-built wall.

President Donald Trump is threatening to shutdown the federal government if Senators don't include billions of dollars to pay for a wall across the U.S.-Mexico border.

In response to the controversy, a veteran started a GoFundMe to help pay for the border wall. It has raised $12 million in five days.

Two days ago, someone started a competing GoFundMe called Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall.

The page has a stated goal of $100 million. If the page does not reach its goal, or if Trump's wall does not get built, the creator of the page said the money raised will be donated to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and legal Services (RAICES).

The creator of the page Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall said the group raising money for the wall will never reach their goal, "but no matter how much we raise, we're going to reach ours: Supporting an organization working to help immigrants seeking legal asylum."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgofundmeborder wallPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
GoFundMe for Trump's border wall has raised nearly $12M
Yemeni mom reunited in Oakland with dying toddler after travel ban lawsuit
President Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
A look back at recent government shutdowns
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary
1 missing, 2 rescued from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
Woman, 88, missing from Palos Heights after calling daughter to say she was lost
Big holiday travel day on tap Friday at O'Hare, Midway
Yemeni mom reunited in Oakland with dying toddler after travel ban lawsuit
2 charged with staging fights between kids at facility for disabled
President Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Show More
Former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate
Terminally ill preschooler proposes to therapist at Duke Children's Hospital
FDA warns parents after infant dies from teething bracelets
Bus driver offers ride to woman in wheelchair struggling in snow
Mom apologizes for mean video making fun of toddler's weight
More News