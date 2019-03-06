I-Team

Shakeup possible in federal case against ex-congressman Aaron Schock

EMBED <>More Videos

Aaron Schock, a Peoria Republican, has been fighting federal corruption charges since leaving office four years ago.

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a mystery concerning the corruption case against former downstate Illinois Congressman Aaron Schock.

Wednesday morning's court appearance by the disgraced Peoria representative was supposed to be a normal status hearing as they were heading toward a June tenth trial date.

But late Tuesday the ABC7 I-Team learned that something else is happening in the case-suggesting an outcome for Schock may be unveiled at the Dirksen federal building.
The one-time rising star of the Illinois Republican party resigned his Peoria Congressional seat in 2015 on accusations of misspending campaign funds on lavish personal expenses. Since the beginning the case has been laden with problems and it ended up being moved from Urbana to Chicago.

Now it appears there may be a dramatic shift in things. According to experts a possible scenario is that the government would reduce some of the 22 felonies to misdemeanors and that other charges would be dropped-offering a way out for Schock, that conceivably could allow him a return to politics.

We haven't heard back from Schock on this and neither his lawyers or the U.S. attorney in Chicago will specifically say what could change in the case.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooptrialmoneyi teamcongress
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Bullpen to federal pen this week for ex-White Sox pitching star
2 appointed to monitor Chicago police reforms
Quick Tip: Fake tech support scams
Quick Tip: Spring break trip scams
TOP STORIES
Boy, 14, struck by semi, critically injured on South Side
Elgin man charged with 5th DUI after falling asleep at Taco Bell
R. Kelly speaks publicly for first time since new sex abuse charges
Thousands of Argosy students shorted in financial aid
Man found badly beaten on CTA Red Line train
Horse rescued from icy lake
3 women used pepper spray in South Loop attempted robbery, police say
Show More
Stray dog joins Iditarod sled race
FDA warning: Asbestos in some Claire's makeup
Grenade launcher confiscated from Florida man's luggage
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, still cold
Paczki Day: Celebrating Mardi Gras
More TOP STORIES News