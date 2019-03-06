Shakeup possible in federal case against ex-congressman Aaron Schock

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a mystery concerning the corruption case against former downstate Illinois Congressman Aaron Schock.Wednesday morning's court appearance by the disgraced Peoria representative was supposed to be a normal status hearing as they were heading toward a June tenth trial date.But late Tuesday the ABC7 I-Team learned that something else is happening in the case-suggesting an outcome for Schock may be unveiled at the Dirksen federal building.The one-time rising star of the Illinois Republican party resigned his Peoria Congressional seat in 2015 on accusations of misspending campaign funds on lavish personal expenses. Since the beginning the case has been laden with problems and it ended up being moved from Urbana to Chicago.Now it appears there may be a dramatic shift in things. According to experts a possible scenario is that the government would reduce some of the 22 felonies to misdemeanors and that other charges would be dropped-offering a way out for Schock, that conceivably could allow him a return to politics.We haven't heard back from Schock on this and neither his lawyers or the U.S. attorney in Chicago will specifically say what could change in the case.