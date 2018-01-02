POLITICS

Snow plow, garbage truck drivers' union could vote on strike authorization

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A possible strike authorization vote could be held this week by the union that represents people who drive Chicago's garbage trucks and snow plows.

The city is in contract talks with Teamsters Local 700, which represents the city's snow plow and garbage truck drivers. Both sides are working to replace a 10-year agreement that expired months ago.

The union said a contract meeting and possible strike vote is scheduled for this weekend.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said the negotiations are ongoing.

"The City remains optimistic and we will continue to work through the negotiation process in conjunction with our union partners," the spokesman said.

"We are still negotiating a contract with the City of Chicago and have three sessions scheduled this week," a spokesman for the union said. "A strike authorization vote does not mean we are going on strike, and the need for the vote will depend on the results of the subsequent negotiation sessions."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsunionsstrikesnow plowChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Ivanka Trump tours Illinois college's welder training center
Lake County Ill. Board chairman ends re-election effort amid investigation
Resurrection Project hosts DACA renewal clinic
Gates: Manafort tried to get Sec of Army job for Chicago banker Stephen Calk who loaned him millions
2 West Hollywood leaders want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
More Politics
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News