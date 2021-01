US Rep. Brad Schneider of IL tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- US Representative Brad Schneider has tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down with other lawmakers in the U.S. Capitol for several hours last week.Schneider (D-Deerfield) said he received a positive test Tuesday morning after the House attending physician recommended he get tested Monday.He said that he is not currently experiencing any symptoms.Last Wednesday, Pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building , forcing Schneider and other members of Congress to be locked down inside the Capitol building. Schneider is the third Democrat to test positive since the siege at the Capitol.Schneider said in a statement,