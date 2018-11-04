<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4617383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Maj. Brent Taylor, the mayor of North Ogden, Utah, was killed in an apparent insider attack in Afghanistan. Just days before his death, Taylor took to Facebook with an emotional plea urging his fellow Americans to head to the polls. (North Ogden City)