Vice President Mike Pence will visit Springfield on Friday, according to an announcement from the White House.Pence is expected to deliver remarks at a campaign event for Congressman Rodney Davis, the Republican incumbent seeking re-election in the 13th District. Air Force Two is expected to touch down at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield at about 12:25 p.m.Later Friday Pence will travel to Indianapolis to speak at the 2018 Indiana Republican Party Fall Dinner.On Saturday Pence will speak at the Indiana Republican Party's Right Track Results Tour Kickoff Rally.