Politics

Voters to decide on Pritzker's 'fair' income tax program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Voters will decide whether to change Illinois' income-tax structure after the House approved a constitutional amendment on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's graduated tax proposal.

The House voted 73-44 Monday to put the question on the November 2020 ballot. It needed 71 votes.

The governor's plan, promises that 97 percent of taxpayers would not pay more. Only those making over $250,000 a year would be impacted.



The governor's plan, which includes a constitutional amendment, certainly has plenty of critics. Some Republicans want the discussion to be about more than just tax hikes, but also about spending cuts and a constitutional amendment to change pension payouts. They also have concerns about the wealthy leaving Illinois if voters eventually approve changing the constitution to allow a graduate income tax, which could happen no sooner than 2020.

Democrats contend that's not the case, pointing to Minnesota as proof.

But the proposed tax plan points out the divide between Chicago and downstate Illinois.

Democrats see the graduated income tax as a way to address Illinois' budget woes, and eventually lower property taxes. But some republicans are sounding the alarm that eventually the middle class, those making over $75,000 a year will also see their taxes go up.

Even though the tax plan passed the House, it will not be put on the ballot until November 2020.
