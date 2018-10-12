POLITICS

Vice President Mike Pence visiting Springfield; Former VP Joe Biden vising Hammond Friday

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Springfield, Ill. Friday and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Hammond, Ind.

Pence will speak at a fundraiser for Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis. Air Force Two should touch down just after noon.

Later on, Pence heads to Indianapolis to deliver remarks at the Indiana Republican Party Fall Dinner.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Hammond, Ind. to help get out the vote for U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly. The incumbent Democrat is in a tight race against GOP challenger Mike Braun.

Mr. Biden will join Donnelly at an early vote rally Friday afternoon. He was asked about a possible run for president in 2020 and the former vice president said "at this point" he's not in the race.
