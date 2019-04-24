Waukegan man sues mayor, mayor's mother over Facebook post

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Waukegan man claims his first amendment rights are being violated over what he called a satirical Facebook post about the village's mayor.Mike Morales said he put devil horns on pictures of Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham and his mother, Lake County Board Vice-Chair Mary Ross Cunningham.Shortly after the post went up, Mayor Cunningham allegedly called Morales to take the picture down.Morales then claims Cunningham's mother threatened him with eviction if he did not take the post down.The chairperson of the Lake County Board said it's looking into the allegations.Mayor Sam Cunningham's office has not returned our calls for comment.