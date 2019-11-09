Weekend Watch: Illinois' population change

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
According to the Better Government Association, in a recent interview at FIA's annual expo, Governor J.B. Pritzker acknowledged the decline in Illinois' population.
Pritzker said "Illinois lost population in 94 out of the last 95 years, so it's not like it's a new thing that we have a slight out-trickle of people leaving the state."
Kiannah Sepeda Miller with the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to talk more about the population of Illinois.
