The Vatican says Pope Francis will be hospitalized for several days for treatment of a pulmonary infection after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days. Mike Marza has the breaking details.

Cardinal Blase Cupich asks for prayers for Pope Francis after being hospitalized for lung infection

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's not yet known if the Pope will be present for Holy Week celebrations.

The Vatican says Pope Francis is expected to be hospitalized for several days.

Chicago's Cardinal Blase Cupich is asking people of all faiths to keep the Pope in their thoughts.

Prayers are pouring in from Chicago and all around the world for Pope Francis in Rome.

The Vatican says the 86-year-old Pontiff is in the hospital with a lung infection.

The news of his medical treatment came after the Pope's weekly audience, where he appeared to be energetic and engaging. The Pope was seen touring St. Peter's Square hours before being hospitalized following complaints of breathing difficulties.

"Since the pope was out and about this morning, that would imply that he had an outpatient acquired pneumonia, which is not necessarily serious," said Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonologist at Lenox Hill. "However, he is the Pope and you might want to have him observed in the hospital until things clear up completely."

The Vatican said COVID-19 was ruled out as the reason behind the Pope's illness, but his respiratory infection will require several days of treatment in the hospital.

Archbishop of Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, who was just in Rome last week, is Pope Francis' handpicked key advisor and leader in the U-S.

"When you go to bed tonight, remember the Pope and say a prayer. And that's for people of all faiths, because I know that he is respected and loved by so many people throughout the world," Cardinal Cupich said.

The Pope was scheduled to oversee Palm Sunday Services this weekend as part of the Vatican Holy Week celebration. Cardinal Cupich said he wouldn't rule out the possibility just yet that the Pop will still do that.

"He's a very stubborn individual and he is going to do everything possible to show up," Cardinal Cupich said. "He's a person who has showed up is showing up his whole life and he's going to do that now. So I think, don't count him out."

The Vatican said Pope Francis is touched by the messages and expresses his gratitude while he is in recovery.