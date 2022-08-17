Little boy runs up as Pope delivers message about relations between elderly, young

A little boy became the star during the Pope's weekly audience.

VATICAN (WLS) -- A priceless moment at the Vatican Wednesday is stealing hearts around the world.

Pope Francis was delivering a message about relations between the elderly and the young, saying the alliance between the two will save the human family.

Then, as if on cue, a little boy ran up the stairs to the Pope's side.

"The alliance between the elderly and children will save the human family. Where the children, the young, learn from the elderly there is a future. If there is not this dialogue between the old and young, the future is not clear," Pope Francis said.

The young boy was well behaved as he stood there staring at the Pope and didn't move until the Pope was finished.

The sweet exchange drew applause from the crowd, which included some young newlyweds.

A Vatican official eventually led the little boy to a woman in a back row.