Recall on ham and pepperoni expands to include more than 2M lbs. due to possible Listeria exposure

An ongoing pork recall by a producer in Michigan has been expanded tenfold."Alexander and Hornung" initially recalled about 230,000 pounds of ham and pepperoni products because of possible listeria contamination.However, federal food safety officials now say more than two million pounds of meat are affected.The recall involves a number of products made on different dates.So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.Food safety officials are concerned some people may already have the recalled meat in their refrigerators. If you have it, you should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.For a full list of recalled products, visit the