Porter house explosion, fire injures 7 people, including 3-year-old girl; cause under investigation

PORTER, Ind. (WLS) -- Investigators are expected Friday to return to the scene of a massive explosion that leveled a home in Porter, Indiana and injured seven people, including a little girl.The Porter Indiana Fire Department said it received the call late Thursday afternoon after neighbors reported hearing an explosion in the 400-block of North 1st Street.When firefighters arrived, a rescue effort was already underway to free a 3-year-old girl trapped in the rubble."We had several bystanders in law enforcement that had shown up, and through collective effort of all of them, they were able to find the 3-year-old and get her out into an awaiting ambulance," Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig Jr. said.that had shown up, and through collective effort of all of them, they were able to find the three-year-old and get her out into an awaiting ambulance. (10.5)That little girl was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago...Firefighters also rescued a woman trapped amid the fiery debris. The flames were so intense, extra water had to be brought in.The Indiana Fire Marshal said the home is a total loss.The cause of the explosion is still being investigated. NIPSO says gas service has been turned off in the area as a precaution.