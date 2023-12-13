Posen probationary police officer to be honored for aiding in arrest of suspects in mother's murder

Probationary Posen police Officer Eduardo Gonzales will be honored for aiding in the arrest of two Worth shooting suspects in Harvey.

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Posen probationary officer is set to be honored Tuesday night after aiding in the arrest of two suspects in the murder of a mother at a south suburban ATM.

The officer was on patrol when he spotted a car that was wanted in connection with the murder, and police were able to make an arrest.

As Officer Eduardo Gonzales pulled into a food truck lot in Harvey last month, with his body camera rolling, his heart was already pounding.

Down the road on patrol in Posen, he'd just spotted a car he knew looked suspicious, and was running the plates.

"The paint kind of looked a little off, looked like painted with a hand roller," Gonzales said. "Beneath it a little bit of red."

A day earlier, Jonnie Angel Klein, a suburban single mother, had been shot and killed at a robbery in nearby Worth, and the car he was watching matched the description.

He pulled off to the side, and called over the radio far and wide for backup.

"At that time I did a sharp left and kind of hid because I knew most likely this was going to be the homicide vehicle from Worth," Gonzales said.

Soon, state troopers rolled up.

"They're like, 'are you sure it's this car?' I'm like, 'it's this car,'" Gonzales said.

The officers collectively moved in.

From there, everything happened fast.

Jason and Tamara Johnson were both arrested and later charged with Klein's murder.

Officer Gonzales is still a probationary officer with Posen's police department. But his restraint and sharp eye helped thwart a pair of accused murders on the run.

"I think about how the victim passed away; they just left her to die. I knew that these people were ruthless. They were able to get away with armed robberies, homicide. At least, they think so. I knew at that point I had to slow it down for my safety and public safety," Gonzales said.