Worth shooting: 2 charged in murder of mother at ATM due in court

Jonnie Angel Klein was killed in a shooting in Worth, Illinois and two suspects from Harvey are due in court on murder charges.

WORTH, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are accused of killing a suburban mom who was at the ATM.

Family said Jonnie Angel Klein was shot to death on Saturday outside a Chase Bank in southwest suburban Worth.

Now, they're in shock and disbelief after the rock of their family was taken away.

Worth police confirmed that the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 6800-block of West 111th Street.

Family said Klein was using the ATM at a local Chase Bank, when she appeared to have been approached by two suspects.

That's when she was fatally shot.

Police arrested the two suspects, 22-year-old Tamara Jailynn Johnson and 23-year-old Jason Jerry Joseph Johnson, who are from Harvey, and charged them with first-degree murder. Both are linked, they say, to several recent armed robberies across the area and in northwest Indiana.

Police also confirm they found multiple guns, including the one used to shoot and kill Klein.

Klein's cousin Tuesday morning spoke about how much she meant to her family.

"She's always been the light of our family, taking care of her mother, brother and kids. She's always been that person," Nick Klein said. "She would give you the shirt off her back; a lot of people will miss her."

Her family said Klein leaves behind two children, a 15-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, and she was a caretaker for her ailing mother, who has been battling cancer.

"It's been hard on her mother, brother, daughter son. So, it's just devastating to see that," Nick said. "Right now, the biggest concern is being there for her family, her kids."

Both suspects are due in court on Wednesday.