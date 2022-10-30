Jump for Vets event at United Center raises money for veterans' PTSD treatment through Rags of Honor

A United Center, Chicago event raised money for Stellate Ganglion Block for veterans through Rags of Honor. The shot helps with PTSD symptoms.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Katalin Rodriguez Ogren prepared Sunday for a special workout that's changing lives.

"We really try to say, 'They had our backs. Now, let's have theirs,'" said Katalin, the co-founder, of Jump for Vets. "Veterans are always something that have a place in all of our hearts."

Jump for Vets is a blood-pumping fundraiser for Rags of Honor, a nonprofit that's uplifting veterans who are homeless or dealing with post-traumatic stress. The West Loop Community Organization helped host the event.

"Literally, this week, we will be scheduling veterans for procedures and paying for them to receive the treatment," Katalin said.

That treatment is administered in the form of a shot called Stellate Ganglion Block, or SGB, which improves sleep and concentration while reducing irritability and anxiety.

"It has been referred to as the 'God shot,'" said Mark Doyle, the founder of Rags of Honor1. "It is a miraculous, miraculous procedure."

Rags of Honor has raised tens of thousands of dollars over the years to help veterans and first responders get this life-saving and critical shot. This is also the only nonprofit organization that helps cover the price of this treatment, which has a price tag of nearly $2,000 and is not covered by insurance.

"It's really hard to underscore the feeling you get when a veteran calls you, and this happened two weeks ago, to say, 'thank you, Mark. My children love me again,'" Mark said.

"I am so grateful for the generosity of Rags of Honor to help us because really it's saved many, many of our lives," said Chicago Police Officer Melinda Linas.

Melinda is also an Army veteran.

"The cumulative trauma that you see every day, it accumulates. After years and years of just dealing with hectic situations, violent situations, seeing children that are injured, and victims every day, it takes a toll on you," she said.

Rags of Honor paid for Melinda to get the shot, which she said has saved lives within CPD.

"Some of these officers were feeling suicidal, they were feeling hopeless. Now, I talk to them, we keep in touch, they've had this shot and they are doing well. They want to live and know how to deal with their stressors," she said.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .